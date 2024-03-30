Meydan: Dubai World Cup night review and free video replays

Crown toppled in Mile

Two Rivers Over (33/1) came home with a flourish to win the Godolphin Mile Sponsored By EMAAR.

Fellow American challenger Saudi Crown was sent off at odds-on but he couldn't get to the front from his wide draw as Walk Of Stars and Isolate, last year's winner of the Group 2 dirt contest, beat him to the punch.

The two leaders traded blows and looked to have the race between them as they opened up a clear lead in the straight but the Doug O'Neill trained winner gradually clawed back their advantage and pounced close home.

Walk Of Stars and Isolate were barely apart through the race and the judge found them hard to split in the photo with the former eventually confirmed as second.

Winning jockey Edwin Maldonado said: "I wanted a good break and he kinda broke a little slow and I had to rush him, then I had a little trouble trying to get him back but I got my position and I got him where I wanted, he did the rest.

"We knew he had it in him. He's been training great. Doug O'Neill and all the connections have been doing a great job with this horse. Since the last race he got so much bigger and I kept saying this horse is getting better. I'm just over the moon right now."