Melbourne Cup tips: Expert insight from Australia

The first Tuesday in November is almost here and in racing, that means one thing: it’s Melbourne Cup time. Renowned for cold winters by Australian standards, Melbourne comes to life in the spring, and there’s a magnificent vibe in the city right now, thanks to the four days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival as well as a certain British band, Oasis, being in town.

Melbourne Cup day itself is a public holiday itself in the city of Melbourne, but the nation does stop at three pm local time to watch the great two-mile handicap. Whether you’re a regular punter or you’ve just bought a ticket in your local office sweep, the Cup is the race that the broader public takes an interest in racing, while as an industry, it’s our shop window to wider society.

Although it’s the race that stops the nation, the Melbourne Cup has a far wider reach than that. This year, it’s attracted runners from Britain, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan and for the first time, the United States of America.

The Weather

There are certain things that Melbourne is known for; AFL Football, coffee and the weather. It’s a city where you can get four seasons in one day and where it’s easier to back a winner than to predict what the weather is going to do. That said, at the time of penning this article, there is a lot of rain forecast for Monday and on raceday itself. Flemington drains particularly well but if the rain continues Tuesday during the meeting, it could well pay to follow a horse with proven wet track form.

Ladies to Land Cup?

Ten years ago, Michelle Payne rode her way into the record books by becoming the first jockey in the race’s history to win the Melbourne Cup, an event so significant that they even made a movie about it, called Ride Like A Girl.

This year, three female jockeys will ride in the Cup; Jamie Melham, Celine Gaudray and British expat, Rachel King.

Melham will partner one of the Cup local hopes, Half Yours, who she created history on last start by guiding him to Caulfield Cup success and in doing so, she became the first female jockey to win that major event. Half Yours has quickly risen through the staying ranks and although he copped a penalty for his win in the Caulfield Cup, he still looks well weighted. The wet track will suit him as well. My only concern is how much more does he have to offer, given that he’s been racing since March without a proper break.

Gaudray has some hope of winning the race as well on Torranzino, who has always shown plenty of potential and is starting to realise it. He performed very well two starts ago in The Bart Cummings and then wore down King Charles’ horse Gilded Water to land the Geelong Cup, which the likes of Media Puzzle, American and Dunaden have used as a steppingstone to the Melbourne Cup.

As for King and Arapaho, he would be capable if he produced his best form, but we haven’t seen that lately.