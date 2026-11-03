Melbourne Cup report, replay and result: Point Of Law leads home Ciaron Maher 1-2-3

Point Of Law, formerly owned by the King and trained in Newmarket by the Gosdens, led home a historic one-two-three for new handler Ciaron Maher in the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Lexus Melbourne Cup result 1st Point Of Law 6/1 favourite 2nd Zahrann 25/1 3rd Juja Kibo 13/1 4th Sons And Lovers 25/1 5th Royal Supremacy 50/1 6th Shockletz 9/1

Melbourne Cup report - Trainer Ciaron Maher makes history Point Of Law, who won the Bahrain Trophy for the King and Queen and John and Thady Gosden in the summer, led home a remarkable one-two-three for his new trainer Ciaron Maher in the Lexus Melbourne Cup, who became the first handler to saddle the trifecta in the Race That Stops A Nation. The son of Frankel, bred by his former owners, only raced four times for the Clarehaven team and was one of the leading British-trained fancies for the Betfred St Leger before he was sold to current connections in August.

They received an immediate return on their investment when he won the Geelong Cup in October and he added the most prestigious Australian prize of all to his haul with a three-and-three-quarter lengths defeat of Zahrann under Ethan Brown with Juja Kibo a nose further away in third. Maher had seven runners in the race and also saddled the fifth and sixth home in Royal Supremacy, who opened up a 20 lengths advantage as the runaway leader at one stage, and Shockletz. Sons And Lovers and James J Braddock fared best of the Joseph O’Brien five-strong team in fourth and sixth, Sky Bet Ebor second Hopewell Rock was sent off second favourite but could finish only ninth while Roger Varian’s Enfjaar was 15th. The JP McManus-owned pair of Trustyourinstinct and Goodie Two Shoes were 11th and 22nd while Harry Charlton’s Geoffrey Freer winner Wine Dark Sea finished 19th.

Ciaron Maher celebrates with the Melbourne Cup

"I knew I had by best hand going into it" The winning trainer said: "I knew I had my best hand going into it and we just had to execute. I certainly didn't know that Royal Supremacy would lead by that far but there's nothing better than a true staying test and Point Of Law has just thrived. "I can't thank the whole team enough, all the owners, what a ride they've been on. It's been a whirlwind really. I'm really proud of all the team and to get three horses in the first three spots...I'm very proud. I have my mum and dad here. It's special." A delighted winning jockey added: "Don't wake me up, it's an amazing feeling. Ciaron has done nothing but support and back me, he's had nothing but faith and believed in me. Looking at the race I thought my horse had the best turn of foot by far but I got shuffled a bit further back than I would have liked. "But I was too busy working with him, trying to get him to settle and I looked up and Royal Supremacy was about 20 in front and i thought 'oh god' but I had to stay cool and stay patient. We cut the bend and once he got that clear run in, his turn of foot was enormous. He's going to be a superstar horse this, he's something special." Lexus Melbourne Cup replay - Watch Point Of Law's victory