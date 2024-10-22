Melbourne Cup news: Onesmoothoperator out to book place in Geelong Cup

Brian Ellison’s Northumberland Plate hero Onesmoothoperator bids to confirm his place in the Melbourne Cup when he lines up in the Ladbrokes Geelong Cup on Wednesday.

The six-year-old brought the house down at Newcastle in June when providing proud Geordie Ellison with a previously elusive victory in the ‘Pitmen’s Derby’, since when he has finished seventh in the Ebor at York and fourth behind star mare Kalpana in the September Stakes at Kempton. Ellison reports his stable star to have settled in well to his new surroundings in Melbourne and he currently sits 32nd in the order of entry for the big one on November 5, with a maximum field of 24 set to go to post at Flemington. Onesmoothoperator is therefore not yet guaranteed a starting berth in the famous race, but has the opportunity to book his ticket at Geelong. “He’s working on all the time and obviously it’s different training because he’s working on a round, flat track, but I couldn’t be happier with him,” said Ellison.