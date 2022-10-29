William Derby, York Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, is out in Melbourne for the Spring Carnival and has agreed to give us a brief update on his travels.

I last came out for the Melbourne Cup in 2010 for the 150th running of the Race that Stops a Nation. That year, Americain won the Cup for France under Gerard Mosse. I loved the whole experience and vowed to return and am hugely looking forward to the week ahead. After the long flight from Manchester via Dubai, a number of things immediately become apparent. The first is that it has been a very wet time of late in Melbourne! The track at Flemington on the eve of Victoria Derby day is a Heavy 8, the River Yara running through the heart of downtown Melbourne is in spate and a muddy brown colour, and the T20 Australia vs England cricket match at the iconic MCG ground has just been called off.

Rain stops play

These deep conditions might not suit some of the European horses who have been running on our quick ground all summer and certainly makes the sun tan lotion I packed hopefully redundant. The second thing to note is the tagline 'Race that Stops a Nation' is not some marketing flim-flam. References to The Cup are everywhere, from the giant billboards on the highway from the airport to the city centre, to the acres of print coverage in the national Australian papers, to the huge amount of digital posts on social media on every aspect of the races - the horses, the personalities, the fashion, the food and the weather. In a sports-mad country and a city brimming with every type of professional sport, this week really does matter and achieve cut through.

William poses at pre-race event

The third thing to note is the Australians really know how to put on a party! My first engagement was the sumptuous Victoria Racing Club Chairman’s Dinner in the famous Birdcage at Flemington, complete with a stunning performance by Paulini, winner of Australia Idol (no, me neither, but she could sing!).

The entertainment gets a thumbs up from William

Then a giant luncheon by the Carbine Club for 850 of Melbourne’s business and racing community where none other than “International Racing Personality” Nick Luck was the (excellent) guest speaker. The four days of racing that make up the Spring Carnival this week (Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) are given space to breathe, recover and enjoy - the blank days are filled with preview parties, parade and post race celebrations! There may be a Shiraz shortage after this week of weeks!

Victoria Racing Club

And so to the racing itself as tomorrow sees the opening Victoria Derby day. The races look valuable, competitive and deep fields throughout the week. Of particular personal interest is how York form translates Down Under. Deauville Legend was an impressive winner of the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at Ebor and seeks to follow in the hoof prints of Cross Counter who won both races in 2018. He is current race favourite but the weights have not been particularly kind. Without A Fight won two staying Listed races on the Knavesmire this year namely the Sky Bet Grand Cup and John Smith’s Silver Cup - I worry the ground may have gone against him. Hoo Ya Mal won his maiden at York in the 2021 Convivial - now trained by the legendary Gai Waterhouse, he looks an interesting runner with a nice weight. Leading rider at this year’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival and Champion Jockey William Buick is in town and looks to have a strong book of rides - the Australians recognise his talents in the saddle and his reputation here is rightly sky-high.

Up for the Cup