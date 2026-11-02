Melbourne Cup betting: JP McManus backs Hopewell Rock to win A$10m

JP McManus backed Hopewell Rock to win A$10m at the annual Call Of the Card function ahead of Tuesday’s Lexus Melbourne Cup.

It was his first visit to the event and he staked £523,000 on the George Boughey-trained Sky Bet Ebor runner-up. “We thought he had the best chance and we thought the odds were generous,” the legendary owner and punter told Racing.com in Australia. And he wasn’t finished there. Alongside Paul Byrne, McManus also had A$150,000 on Joseph O’Brien’s James J Braddock to win A$3m. “He was 20/1 or 21/1, which sounded more than fair. There’s a drop of rain out there which I don’t think will inconvenience him. I thought he was maybe a bit over the odds,” he explained.