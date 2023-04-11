Constitution Hill is set to face five rivals when he puts his unbeaten record and huge reputation on the line in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday.

Nicky Henderson’s charge cemented his superstar status when making it six from six under rules with a stunning display in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. The six-year-old will be prohibitive odds to crown his season with a first victory over two and a half miles before connections decide whether to pursue a chasing career next term. Top-class mare Epatante won last year’s Aintree Hurdle for Henderson and while she was no match for her esteemed stablemate in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle or the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton earlier this season, she takes him on again in defence of her crown. Gordon Elliott’s Zanahiyr and the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained I Like To Move It, third and sixth in the Champion Hurdle, also renew rivalry with Constitution Hill. The Willie Mullins-trained Sharjah and Alan King’s admirable veteran Sceau Royal, who is fitted with cheek pieces for the first time, complete the sextet.

