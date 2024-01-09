Meetingofthewaters to run at Wetherby before big spring targets

Meetingofthewaters is set to represent the Willie Mullins team in Saturday's William Hill Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby.

The seven-year-old will switch to Grade Two company at the West Yorkshire track having run out an impressive winner of the ultra-competitive Paddy Power Chase (Extended Handicap) at Leopardstown over Christmas. Speaking on this week's Get Stuck In programme, Patrick Mullins said: “We have him in and the plan is to run at the moment. It’s a hotter race than we expected and we’ll see how he works later in the week but we’ve entered with the intention of running." Two of the major spring festivals are on the radar for the Paul Byrne-owned gelding, although Mullins admits - in terms of Cheltenham at least - they're already onto plan-B.

