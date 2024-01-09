Meetingofthewaters to run at Wetherby before big spring targets

Meetingofthewaters is set to represent the Willie Mullins team in Saturday's William Hill Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby.
The seven-year-old will switch to Grade Two company at the West Yorkshire track having run out an impressive winner of the ultra-competitive Paddy Power Chase (Extended Handicap) at Leopardstown over Christmas.
Speaking on this week's Get Stuck In programme, Patrick Mullins said: “We have him in and the plan is to run at the moment. It’s a hotter race than we expected and we’ll see how he works later in the week but we’ve entered with the intention of running."
Two of the major spring festivals are on the radar for the Paul Byrne-owned gelding, although Mullins admits - in terms of Cheltenham at least - they're already onto plan-B.
“We’ll go to Cheltenham first and the Grand National is definitely on the radar as well, but he looks as though he could be one for the National Hunt Chase or maybe the Ultima," he said.
“I was hoping he was going to be my Kim Muir horse, that’s why I bought him originally, but Danny blew that out the water in the Paddy Power! That was a very pleasant surprise for a horse having his fourth run over fences to put in a performance like that was extraordinary.
“It moved him up into the National Hunt Chase possibilities, Embassy Gardens is a possible and maybe Nick Rockett, although I think he still has to qualify under the new rules. There’s a handful there but Meetingofthewaters definitely put his name into that hat in the Paddy Power."
