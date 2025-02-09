Maxxum headed for Coral Cup following Boyne Hurdle win at Navan

Gordon Elliott's pair of Better Days Ahead and Stellar Story are set to return to Cheltenham next month after filling the first two places at Navan on Sunday.

Better Days Ahead holds off stablemate Better Days Ahead saw off the late surge of stablemate Stellar Story to emerge triumphant in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Novice Chase at Navan. Elliott saddled three runners in the Grade Two contest, with Better Days Ahead and Stellar Story joined by Three Card Brag. The latter cut out much of the running in the three-mile event, but made one or two errors in the jumping department and 1/2 favourite Better Days Ahead took over early in the home straight. Stellar Story, who was also far from fluent over his obstacles, was coaxed into contention by Danny Gilligan and was produced with his challenge on the run-in. But try as he might, Stellar Story could not reel in Better Days Ahead, with a neck separating the pair at the line. Three Card Brag rounded off an Elliott one-two-three.

The winner is 10/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, with Stellar Story trimmed to 16/1 from 33/1 for the same race. Both horses were victorious at last year’s Festival, with Better Days Ahead landing the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle and Stellar Story claiming the Albert Bartlett. Elliott said: “Better Days Ahead wasn’t doing a stroke in front. It wasn’t ideal, he needs something to make it. Jordan (Gainford on Three Card Brag) took him along for as long as he could and probably ran a good race in his own right, Jordan’s lad. “I was thrilled with Stellar Story. He keeps guessing at his fences and I told Danny (Gilligan) to try and get him around and try to get a bit of confidence into him. He gave him a brilliant ride – probably a bit unlucky. Number one, we had to try and get him around. “I’d imagine it will be the Brown Advisory for Better Days Ahead and Stellar Story could go Brown Advisory as well. Three Card Brag needed that run to qualify for the Aintree Grand National.” Maxxum headed for Coral Cup Maxxum knuckled down to provide trainer Gordon Elliott with a fifth victory in the William Hill Top Price Guarantee Boyne Hurdle at Navan. The eight-year-old had failed to trouble the judge in four previous starts this season, most recently having his stamina limitations exposed over an extended three miles in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park less than three weeks ago. Stepping back in trip for this two-mile-six-furlong Grade Two, 4/1 shot Maxxum was sent straight to the lead by Danny Gilligan and while he was strongly challenged by 15/8 favourite Thedevilscoachman approaching the final flight, Gilligan’s mount kicked four lengths clear on the run-in. Thedevilscoachman, winner of the 2022 Boyne Hurdle, finished a clear second ahead of Maxxum’s stablemate Farren Glory in third.

