Mawj returns with faultless display at Keeneland

Not sighted since beating Tahiyra at Newmarket, the diminutive filly showed she is still a force to be reckoned with and a Breeders’ Cup bid now beckons.

Making all the running under Oisin Murphy in the nine-furlong contest, she could either take on the boys in the Mile or step up to 10 furlongs for the Filly & Mare Turf.

Bin Suroor said: “Thank God. This is great (for me) to win 500 (Grade and) Group (races) and a Group One with the filly Mawj, a Classic winner. To come to America, to Keeneland, to win is a great result for everybody.

“It looks to me she has plenty of speed as a miler and she made it today nine furlongs. But we’ll see. The mile might be the best for her, sure, but I want to decide closer to the race.”