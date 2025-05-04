Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Value Bet

Matt Brocklebank free horse racing tips for ITV Racing on 1000 Guineas day at Newmarket

By Matt Brocklebank
Sporting Life Plus
Sun May 04, 2025 · 2h ago

It's the Betfred 1000 Guineas this afternoon and Matt Brocklebank has an each-way recommendation in the big race, plus a horse to back at Hamilton.

Value Bet tips: Sunday May 4

1pt win Two Auld Pals in 2.35 Hamilton at 16/1 (General)

1pt e.w. Elwateen in 3.35 Newmarket at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Tornado Alert ran a huge race in fourth for Saeed bin Suroor in Saturday’s 2000 Guineas and ELWATEEN looks over-priced for the same yard in today’s Betfred 1000 Guineas.

Elwateen is considerably short on experience, there's no denying that having made just the one start as a juvenile last year, but with that sort of profile comes untapped potential and it looks quite significant that her trainer and the Shadwell operation are willing to pitch her in at this sort of level at the first time of asking as a three-year-old.

A daughter of Dubawi out of Teofilo mare Tawkeel, who was a top-class winner herself during her Classic campaign (Prix Saint Alary, 10 furlongs), Elwateen was sent off 4/6 for her racecourse debut over seven furlongs at Kempton last summer and delivered in good style in the end.

She was brightly away from the stalls and sat handily before showing her class late on after it briefly looked like eventual runner-up Orchid had got first run.

Elwateen scored by a cosy length at the line, with two and three-quarter lengths back to the third, and the second went on to win two of her three subsequent starts. Granted, she’s only rated 89 but Coronation Stakes entry Elwateen is obviously held in very high regard and she might just be able to surprise the market leaders Desert Flower and Lake Victoria, who were very good two-year-olds but haven't raced yet this spring.

Ollie Sangster's pair, Simmering and Flight, each have something to recommend them at the odds too, although the prevailing conditions probably aren’t ideal for either of them.

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE

Meanwhile, at Hamilton, TWO AULD PALS looks a big price in the Hampton By Hilton Onsite Hotel Buttonhook Handicap.

He wasn’t at his best at Southwell last time out in January, far from it in fact, but this course clearly brings the best out in him and he’s well handicapped again now after a winless run since scoring over course and distance last May.

That was the third Hamilton success of his career and he returns to the track off a 2lb lower mark this afternoon.

Granted, a lot of his better efforts have come on much softer ground than he’s going to encounter today but Two Auld Pals won on good to firm a couple of years ago, so it’s not like he needs it heavy.

Timeform have the selection third-highest on their weight-adjusted ratings and at 16/1 I’m having a small dart win-only, acknowledging there’s a fair chance he’ll blowout completely as he did last time.

Preview posted at 0948 BST on 04/05/25

Click here for full and transparent Value Bet record

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING