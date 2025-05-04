Matt Brocklebank free horse racing tips for ITV Racing on 1000 Guineas day at Newmarket

It's the Betfred 1000 Guineas this afternoon and Matt Brocklebank has an each-way recommendation in the big race, plus a horse to back at Hamilton.

Value Bet tips: Sunday May 4 1pt win Two Auld Pals in 2.35 Hamilton at 16/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Elwateen in 3.35 Newmarket at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Tornado Alert ran a huge race in fourth for Saeed bin Suroor in Saturday’s 2000 Guineas and ELWATEEN looks over-priced for the same yard in today’s Betfred 1000 Guineas. Elwateen is considerably short on experience, there's no denying that having made just the one start as a juvenile last year, but with that sort of profile comes untapped potential and it looks quite significant that her trainer and the Shadwell operation are willing to pitch her in at this sort of level at the first time of asking as a three-year-old. A daughter of Dubawi out of Teofilo mare Tawkeel, who was a top-class winner herself during her Classic campaign (Prix Saint Alary, 10 furlongs), Elwateen was sent off 4/6 for her racecourse debut over seven furlongs at Kempton last summer and delivered in good style in the end.

She was brightly away from the stalls and sat handily before showing her class late on after it briefly looked like eventual runner-up Orchid had got first run. Elwateen scored by a cosy length at the line, with two and three-quarter lengths back to the third, and the second went on to win two of her three subsequent starts. Granted, she’s only rated 89 but Coronation Stakes entry Elwateen is obviously held in very high regard and she might just be able to surprise the market leaders Desert Flower and Lake Victoria, who were very good two-year-olds but haven't raced yet this spring. Ollie Sangster's pair, Simmering and Flight, each have something to recommend them at the odds too, although the prevailing conditions probably aren’t ideal for either of them.

Meanwhile, at Hamilton, TWO AULD PALS looks a big price in the Hampton By Hilton Onsite Hotel Buttonhook Handicap. He wasn’t at his best at Southwell last time out in January, far from it in fact, but this course clearly brings the best out in him and he’s well handicapped again now after a winless run since scoring over course and distance last May.