Masquerade Ball and Wurttemberg travel from Japan for King George mission at Ascot

Takahisa Tezuka feels Masquerade Ball faces the "biggest race of his life" when bidding to become the first horse trained in Japan to triumph in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The Shadai Race Horse Co Ltd-owned colt will attempt to do what none of six previous Japanese-trained King George runners have managed to achieve by securing victory in the now £2million mile and a half contest. After going down by a head to Calandagan on his final start last year in the Japan Cup in Tokyo, the son of Duramente had to settle for second best dropped back two furlongs on his return behind Romantic Warrior in the FWD QEII Cup at Sha Tin. But with the step back up in trip expected to be in Masquerade Ball's favour, Tezuka is confident his stable star can fight out the finish after reporting him to be a stronger model than when last taking on Francis Graffard’s multiple Group One scorer.

Masquerade Ball limbering up for Ascot (credit: Megan Rose Photography)

Tezuka said: “Mr (Teruya) Yoshida (president of the Shadai Race Horse Co-Ltd) loves Ascot Racecourse so he pushed me to challenge for this race since last year. "The horse has developed a lot from three to four, and he has matured, not just mentally, but physically he is a lot better and stronger. However, this is the biggest race in his life. “This is one of the biggest races in the United Kingdom and it is a dream to bring the horse here. I’m very honoured to be able to participate in the race. “I previously thought a mile and a quarter was best for the horse, but as the year has developed I think a mile and a half might be more appropriate for the horse."

Calandagan beats Masquerade Ball (right) in the Japan Cup: Copyright of the Japan Racing Association (JRA)

Although Tezuka, who served a spell in Newmarket working for James Fanshawe, is keen to try and turn the tables on Calandagan, he admits that the race is more than just trying to overcome the gelded son of Gleneagles. He added: “It is not just Calandagan that we have to beat as a lot of the other horses are strong competitors. “Even though in the Japan Cup there was only a small distance he got beat by, in my mind that had a very big impact, but it is more than just trying to beat Calandagan. “It is about enjoying the experience and seeing how much the horse has developed over the course of the year. “I’m more looking forward to seeing how the horse has developed and improved rather than the overall result." It has already been quite the journey for Masquerade Ball, who arrived in Newmarket last week from Japan via Alaska and the Netherlands. But having appeared to have taken that trip in his stride, Tezuka now just hopes he can act on the track, which is different to anything he has faced in Japan. He added: “I was very nervous about the long journey at first, but everything has gone very smoothly. I’m very happy, and the horse is happy in Newmarket. The training has gone better than I expected as it has all gone very smoothly. “In Japan the courses are very flat and there are no undulations so it is very different compared to Ascot with the undulations there. The downhill bit is quite difficult, but I’m hoping he will be able to overcome these obstacles. “It is difficult to imitate running downhill, but I’m hoping it will be a very good outcome, even though it is different from Japan. He has had a good preparation for it. He will give it all he has got and we will then just hope for the best and enjoy the experience."