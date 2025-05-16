Marygate Stakes report and replay: Secret Hideaway springs surprise

Secret Hideaway sprang a 33/1 surprise in the Listed Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes at York.

Adrian Keatley’s charge, second on her racecourse debut at Ripon, was settled in the rear of the field through the early stages. She made good headway down the inside to be in a challenging position approaching the final furlong and hit the line hard under PJ McDonald, half-a-length in front of 15/8 favourite Harry’s Girl, with Love Olivia (2/1) close-up in third having been prominent from the off.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits