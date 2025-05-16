Menu icon
Secret Hideaway returns after winning the Marygate
Secret Hideaway returns after winning the Marygate

Marygate Stakes report and replay: Secret Hideaway springs surprise

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri May 16, 2025 · 13 min ago

Secret Hideaway sprang a 33/1 surprise in the Listed Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes at York.

Adrian Keatley’s charge, second on her racecourse debut at Ripon, was settled in the rear of the field through the early stages.

She made good headway down the inside to be in a challenging position approaching the final furlong and hit the line hard under PJ McDonald, half-a-length in front of 15/8 favourite Harry’s Girl, with Love Olivia (2/1) close-up in third having been prominent from the off.

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The winning trainer said: “She was good, alright. Look, she’s a decent filly, I’ve always thought plenty of her. Her heart is the biggest part of her as you saw today.

“I ran her at Ripon just to educate her on the undulations there and over the sharp five. I think today, with the quick pace, she’ll have no problems staying six and maybe seven in time, she will improve loads as the year goes on."

Royal Ascot is now likely to beckon with Secret Hideaway earning 14/1 quotes for the Queen Mary from Paddy Power and 20s for the Albany.

“I’ll speak to the owners but it looks the obvious place to go. I’ll talk to them and see which race they suggest. Either/or wouldn’t be a problem for her I don’t think.”

