Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Martyn Meade
Trainer Martyn Meade

Martyn and Freddie Meade to take out joint licence

By Sporting Life
14:48 · TUE May 31, 2022

Martyn Meade is set to begin a new era of his training career as he intends to operate under a joint licence with his son Freddie.

Freddie has been his father’s assistant since 2014, working from the family’s Manton Park base, a facility that has been extensively renovated and now has the capacity to house 100 horses.

The duo’s first runner as a team will be the grey filly Technique, who is due to line up in the Group Three Cazoo Princess Elizabeth Stakes on Derby Day

“I have grown up around horses and ridden from an early age,” Freddie Meade said.

“Training has always been the ultimate goal. I look forward to us being able to use traditional methods of training at Manton, but appealing to a wider audience through utilising modern techniques.”

Father and son will both also be involved in the bloodstock element of Manton Park Racing, with Group One winners Advertise and Aclaim, the latter of which is the sire of George Boughey’s 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet, under the Manton Park banner.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING