Martin Tedham reveals full story behind Gimcrack winner Lifeplan

The son of Kodi Bear was providing local trainer Declan Carroll with the biggest moment of his career when beating Rock On Thunder by a length in August.

And he formed part of a very special day for the owner.

He said: "Many years ago, my brother Albert was diagnosed with diabetes, which changed his life dramatically. While he became almost a hermit, he found joy in watching racing on the TV and having a daily flutter. At the start of 2024, he was rushed into hospital and we all feared the worst.

"Somehow, he battled through the night. The next morning, I decided we would buy a couple of Flat horses — something to give Albert purpose, something he had always dreamed of.

"The first call went to Declan: 'Find a horse for Albert. Take him on the journey. Give him something to look forward to.'

"Albert would receive weekly calls from Declan on how this young horse was progressing to take him on the owners journey you get with yearling. And it worked. Albert had something to live for again. BUT! As a family we are a very competitive.

"And I did not want Albert to have it all his own way. So I contacted Alan King — a true Scot — and asked him to buy me another horse. My sole aim was to beat Albert’s horse. That was the plan. So Albert actually had two horses to follow now — Lifeplan and Spyce.

"While the meaning behind Lifeplan is obvious, “Spyce” is named after a very good Italian restaurant in Wiltshire where Mr King and I have spent many a happy hour… or six.

"Strangely, both horses turned out identical — colts, no markings, nothing to tell them apart except our dreams… Both, Declan and Alan gave us a positive reports, it looked like we had two horses with potential.

"Lifeplan made his racecourse debut in a Novice at Thirsk and made a winning start at 5/1 — imagine the joy that gave Albert.

"So, both horses found themselves at York on that Friday, in August.

"Lifeplan in the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes, Spyce making his debut in the British Stallion Stud EBF maiden stakes later on in the card. 36 of us travelled to York races, including Albert with high expectations.

"Kingy had told me Spyce was the most expensive horse he had ever bought and he was working well and whatever he achieved that day, he would improve. Declan, had already told me and Albert that Lifeplan would win the Gimcrack Stakes.

"And the rest, as they say, is history.

"Lifeplan duly delivered and gave my family the greatest day we’ve ever had. Not even Roger Hart mentioning this speech in the winner’s enclosure could spoil it.

"Family members who had never been racing before were in tears; ITV, Racing TV and even Arabic TV wanted to speak to me. Lifeplan had won the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes.

"I didn’t think the day could get any better.

"But then Spyce made an incredible debut to finish second just under a length behind the Aidan O’Brien trained winner with odds of 28/1, splitting horses owned by Magnier, Tabor & Smith and Wathnan Racing. Not a bad afternoon’s work, for a horse still learning his job

"Leaving York in very high spirits we headed to Cheltenham to throw a party to end all parties. Sky Pirate won at Cheltenham Festival with Covid restrictions, but there were no restrictions this time.

"We partied till dawn. My motto: “Win or lose, we’ll be on the booze.” So that, ladies and gentlemen, is how I ended up here today."