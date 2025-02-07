Martin Dixon with his fancy for the Boodles Fred Winter at Cheltenham

Martin Dixon feels we may have seen a Cheltenham Festival winner in last week's Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown, but in a handicap not the Grade One JCB Triumph.

Hello Neighbour landed the Dublin Racing Festival contest but not in a manner that saw him threaten two British-based horses who currently top the Cheltenham market, and the Racing TV pundit felt it was a good race for connections of the pair who stayed at home in England. Speaking on episode one of the Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast he said: "We can headline this a Triumph for the Brits. They didn’t have any winners at the Dublin Racing Festival, they hardly had any runners, but I do think after watching the Spring Juvenile Hurdle, I cannot see anything troubling the British horses who are at the moment dominating the market for the Triumph. "I just don’t think the Irish juveniles are going to be good enough this year. They bet that way anyway and I’m pretty strong on East India Dock who I’ve said a few times should be clear favourite for the race and I think he might end up being.