Martin Dixon with his fancy for the Boodles Fred Winter at Cheltenham

Martin Dixon feels we may have seen a Cheltenham Festival winner in last week's Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown, but in a handicap not the Grade One JCB Triumph.
Hello Neighbour landed the Dublin Racing Festival contest but not in a manner that saw him threaten two British-based horses who currently top the Cheltenham market, and the Racing TV pundit felt it was a good race for connections of the pair who stayed at home in England.
Speaking on episode one of the Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast he said: "We can headline this a Triumph for the Brits. They didn’t have any winners at the Dublin Racing Festival, they hardly had any runners, but I do think after watching the Spring Juvenile Hurdle, I cannot see anything troubling the British horses who are at the moment dominating the market for the Triumph.
"I just don’t think the Irish juveniles are going to be good enough this year. They bet that way anyway and I’m pretty strong on East India Dock who I’ve said a few times should be clear favourite for the race and I think he might end up being.
"I just don’t think the Spring (Juvenile) horses will be good enough to trouble him and maybe Lulamba but we’ll see come March.
"Of those in behind at Leopardstown, I thought Willy De Houelle ran a nice race with the Fred Winter in mind. He’s probably going to get a mark in the mid-to-high 130s and is a very strong travelling horse, too keen really, and I think the nature of a Fred Winter will suit him much, much better than the conditions races he’s been in so far.
"The pace was slow for him last Saturday, much too slow, he was pulling the whole way round.
"He’s obviously not gone on as they expected him to - they were hoping at the start of the season he would be the Mullins Triumph horse potentially. It doesn’t look like he is but that Boodles Fred Winter is a rare race to have evaded Willie Mullins at the Festival so far, not many have, he’s never won it, but could well do this year.
"He’ll certainly have a strong contender in Willy De Houelle."
