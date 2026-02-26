Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers gives his verdict on the team's upcoming runners, including Amber Honey on Friday.

Upcoming runners Amber Honey - 17:13 Wolverhampton, Friday She was a bit over the top when she last ran. She had been kept very busy and didn't really handle being kept so busy, so she was ready for a short break. She's been freshened up and seems back in good form. She needs everything to drop right but is back on a winning mark and seems to be in a better place than she was going into her last run. Camera Shy - 16:21 Southwell, Saturday He moves up to seven furlongs which will suit, provided there's enough pace to aim at. I think he's ready to win when a race maps out right for him, but he can be keen and need taking back in his race early, so he's going to want a good gallop. I think he's on a good mark and will be winning soon when he gets the right tempo of race. Profit Street - 15:10 Lingfield, Saturday He's doing well in the ARC bonus points scheme. He was a good second at Lingfield on Wednesday and will be going back up to seven furlongs on Saturday, which is a positive. His last win came over seven furlongs and it obviously suited him well. He's come out of his race fine and I think he'll have a very good chance.

Reflections on Royal Zabeel Royal Zabeel didn't handle the dirt in Saudi, but we knew the risks going there that it might not work out. He went fine for the first three furlongs but when the race really started to begin properly and he was asked to find off the bridle, he didn't pick up on that surface. He's come out of the race fine and wasn't having too much of a blow afterwards, so didn't appear to have a hard race. He's now back at Mick's and we'll be focusing on a normal UK campaign for him. If he's ready next Saturday then we might have a look at Wolverhampton's Lady Wulfruna Stakes again - which he won last year - but it would be quick coming back after Saudi. Thursday's runner (WON) Arklow Lad - 18:00 Chelmsford He works well and shows plenty of pace, which we hoped he would when we bought him. He's done plenty of work. Going back into a competitive race environment for the first time in a while, they can be a little bit rusty, but he's done enough to be fit enough to go very well. The signs at home are that he's going to be capable of winning races off this sort of rating. It's not a bad race in terms of in-form all-weather horses, and I thought Thecoffeepoddotco was the one to beat in there because she's been improving and was quite impressive last time. But our fellow has a strong form chance even on his best runs in Ireland, so if he can bring that form to the table first time out - which we have no reason to think he shouldn't be able to - then I think he has a very good chance.