Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers gives his verdict on the team's upcoming runners.

Upcoming runners Profit Street - 19:15 Chelmsford, Thursday

He's in partnership with Value Racing Club - we've got to know James Couldwell who runs that very well - so we're looking forward to teaming up with them. He hasn't run for a long time and hasn't been with James [Owen] that long after being in pre-training, and he'll probably come on for the run. It would be great if he got into the top six to qualify for the Final of the Timeform-sponsored Sprint Series. I would expect him to improve for the run and hope he'll have a good all-weather season. War Howl - 17:15 Ascot, Friday

We think he's a lot better horse on the grass than the all-weather. It didn't quite happen for him at Newcastle on Sunday but he's won at Ascot previously and we feel like going back onto the turf is a better move for him. He has come out of his race really well and did a good piece of work on Wednesday morning, so we're very happy to turn him out again - for all it's a quick turnaround - and he seems in good form. Royal Zabeel - 15:56 Redcar, Saturday

Royal Zabeel will run providing they don't get too much rain. The latest forecast is suggesting they could potentially get a bit of rain Friday into Saturday, which could complicate things a bit. He'll be suited by going back up to seven furlongs, and his record at that trip for us is very good. We identified this as a listed option that would suit him providing the ground didn't get too soft. There are a lot of runners - a few more than we were hoping would take their chance - and it looks a more competitive edition of the Guisborough Stakes than it often is. I'd say Volterra will be hard to beat, but Royal Zabeel goes there in good form and hopefully he'll bounce back to something like his best, in which case he should be very competitive.