The Horse Watchers will be sponsored by Timeform

Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners on Wednesday

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue May 13, 2025 · 3h ago

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers provides his analysis of the ownership group's two runners on Wednesday.

Wednesday runners

Daring Legend - 14:25 York

Daring Legend was successful over this course and distance last season. He's dropped to a good mark on the pick of last year's form, including that course-and-distance win, and we're taking a further 7 lb off his back with the promising apprentice rider Mason Paetel. His last run was much better, there was a suggestion last time that he was coming to the boil and back to his best form again. Everything sets up right for him tomorrow in terms of track, ground conditions, grade of race, the mark he's on, and the fact he goes there on the back of a better run.

Royal Zabeel - 15:13 York

Needless to say it's a tough task for Royal Zabeel in this quality of a six-furlong race, but opportunities for a horse with his rating are fairly thin on the ground at the moment and we felt like he had more to give than what he showed at Newmarket. It's well worth another try in a six-furlong race to see how he gets on and help us make plans for the rest of the season. Horses like Inisherin and Elite Status are clearly going to be tough nuts to crack, but he seems in very good form and hopefully he can run well. We'd be delighted if he finished in the first four and got in the shake up to some extent. We're well aware it's a tough task.

