Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners including Hornsea Bay

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers gives his verdict on the team's upcoming runners, including Hornsea Bay who makes his handicap debut at Newmarket on Friday.

Hornsea Bay - 14:55 Newmarket, Friday

A lot of Dave [O'Meara]'s horses have been needing the run first time back and I think that was the case with him - he was a bit too fresh and I don't think the race saw him to best effect. He should have come on plenty for that. We see him as a mile-and-a-quarter horse for the future and as the season goes on I'd expect him to be stepping up in trip, but for the time being we're happy keeping him to a mile. He goes there with a run behind him, which is a probable benefit in this field because there are a few of his rivals coming back for the season. We're optimistic of a really good run from him. Westernesse - 19:20 Newcastle, Friday

He didn't enjoy the big field on a turning track at Chelmsford last time - he just backed out of it a little bit. We've decided to put some cheekpieces on him to help keep him more focused than he was last time. Back to the same course and distance for his win in March, he would have a small each-way chance if he bounced back to form.

Daring Legend - 19:55 Newcastle, Friday

We've been a bit disappointed with him so far this year, but he did try to make the running into a headwind at Doncaster last time out which was probably a disadvantage. He's down below his last winning mark now and we've put some cheekpieces on him having been a bit underwhelmed by some of his runs recently. We feel like he could do with something that helps keep him concentrated. A slow track at Newcastle should suit him, it's a course he's won at before and all of his wins have come over straight tracks and his last two wins have been over seven furlongs. Things are set up right for him if he were to bounce back to form. Penzance - 14:35 Thirsk, Saturday

It's bit of an experiment dropping back to a mile in a competitive handicap and obviously there are lots of horses in there with good chances. We didn't feel like he quite lasted home at Newcastle last time in a competitive, well-run mile-and-a-quarter handicap. He came there travelling and briefly got past the eventual winner but didn't quite last out and after that run we immediately thought we'd like to try him over a mile in a well-run race. That looks like what he's going to get here, he seems to be in good form and although he's had an all-weather campaign it's not as if he's been flat out through the all-weather season. He seems to be in a good place and I think he has an each-way chance at a big price.