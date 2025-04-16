Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners including All-Weather Finals day

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers provides an update on the ownership group's runners with plenty in line to go for glory on Good Friday.
ROYAL ZABEEL – 3.00 Newmarket (Wednesday)
This is a bit of a fact-finding mission in the Abernant. He’s gone up to a big BHA rating of 111 after his Listed win last time and we’ve decided to roll the dice and have a go at a group race on turf early on in the season rather than go for a handicap off a big rating. We are keen to find out if he’s effective at six furlongs on the turf as there’s obviously a good programme for him if he is. If he has the speed and ability under these conditions it opens up lots of avenues for him. He seems in good form at home, he’s working well at home, Ali Rawlinson is delighted with him. It’s a totally different test for him, so we can’t be confident but at the very least it will give us a good gauge of where we are at with him regarding his turf career. Fingers crossed he goes well.
PENZANCE – 4.07 Newcastle (Good Friday)
He’s in the Easter Classic after being second in the race last year. He’s off a very similar rating this time around and he had a good break before coming back with a good couple of runs this year, showing last time at Chelmsford he’s as good as ever with a game performance from the front. He goes well at Newcastle and he had a spin at Southwell for a racecourse gallop last week just to get him primed for this. We’re very happy with him and we’re expecting him to give a good account of himself on Friday.
HEATHEN – 4.42 Newcastle (Good Friday)
Heathen had two options on Friday, either two miles at Newcastle or 1m6f at Chelmsford. It was a last-minute decision to go for the money at Newcastle. He’s had a good break since he last ran, he’s looking excellent and everyone at the yard seems to be happy with him. He does go very well on the all-weather and he goes very well fresh. He has to prove himself over two miles so that’s a question mark and it’s a competitive race, but he’s in good form and we’ve aimed at this day ever since his last win.
SYMBOL OF LIGHT – 3.00 Newcastle (Good Friday)
He runs in the Mile final at Newcastle on Friday. It’s obviously not going to be easy for him having won his last two races, he’s up to a career-high mark of 105. That won’t be easy to shoulder in such a competitive race, but he’s been working well at home and he’s pleased everyone. He’s in a good place to run up to his best form again. Whether that’s good enough to win we’ll have to wait and see but I’d expect him to have an each-way chance.
INTERVENTION – 3rd, Kempton, Tuesday
He ran another good race in third at Kempton and he’s still handicapped to win again in his next two or three runs. He’s edging towards his 100th run with this being his 97th so hopefully around that landmark he’s in the sort of form where he can win again. He’s a horse to keep on the right side of in the short term.
CITY CAPTAIN – 1st, Pontefract, Monday
He was a winner on his debut for us at Pontefract for a new trainer for us in Harriett Bethell. He’d been working well going into that and gave the impression he was well handicapped at home. It was therefor good he got the job done and he showed a good attitude at Pontefract, only just holding on in the end. The handicapper shouldn’t put him up too much and we hope there is more improvement to come and be a handicapper to follow for the next few months.
HORNSEA BAY – 4th, Nottingham, Saturday
Fourth at Nottingham on Saturday, Hornsea Bay ran a respectable race, maybe not quite up to expectations but it was a hot novice race won by an impressive Godolphin horse, Secret Theory, from Charlie Appleby’s. We’ve not made any firm plans for him but he’ll have a few weeks before he runs again and hopefully he can build on it. He was a little bit fresh in the early part of the race which didn’t help with his finishing effort. He’s still light on experience and he’s a horse we’re looking forward to through the summer.
RHOSCOLYN – 6th, Thirsk, Saturday
He made his comeback at Thirsk on Saturday and it was a respectable enough effort first time back. Mark Winn, who rode him, was happy that he moved well and he’s a horse that often benefits for a run or two under his belt, while the ground wasn’t soft enough for him either. We’ll be looking to get him back on soft ground with that run behind him and we’d hope he can get back to his best form in the next couple of runs.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.