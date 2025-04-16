Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners including All-Weather Finals day

This is a bit of a fact-finding mission in the Abernant. He’s gone up to a big BHA rating of 111 after his Listed win last time and we’ve decided to roll the dice and have a go at a group race on turf early on in the season rather than go for a handicap off a big rating. We are keen to find out if he’s effective at six furlongs on the turf as there’s obviously a good programme for him if he is. If he has the speed and ability under these conditions it opens up lots of avenues for him. He seems in good form at home, he’s working well at home, Ali Rawlinson is delighted with him. It’s a totally different test for him, so we can’t be confident but at the very least it will give us a good gauge of where we are at with him regarding his turf career. Fingers crossed he goes well.

He’s in the Easter Classic after being second in the race last year. He’s off a very similar rating this time around and he had a good break before coming back with a good couple of runs this year, showing last time at Chelmsford he’s as good as ever with a game performance from the front. He goes well at Newcastle and he had a spin at Southwell for a racecourse gallop last week just to get him primed for this. We’re very happy with him and we’re expecting him to give a good account of himself on Friday.

Heathen had two options on Friday, either two miles at Newcastle or 1m6f at Chelmsford. It was a last-minute decision to go for the money at Newcastle. He’s had a good break since he last ran, he’s looking excellent and everyone at the yard seems to be happy with him. He does go very well on the all-weather and he goes very well fresh. He has to prove himself over two miles so that’s a question mark and it’s a competitive race, but he’s in good form and we’ve aimed at this day ever since his last win.

He runs in the Mile final at Newcastle on Friday. It’s obviously not going to be easy for him having won his last two races, he’s up to a career-high mark of 105. That won’t be easy to shoulder in such a competitive race, but he’s been working well at home and he’s pleased everyone. He’s in a good place to run up to his best form again. Whether that’s good enough to win we’ll have to wait and see but I’d expect him to have an each-way chance.