Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners at Lingfield and Wolverhampton

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers gives his verdict on the team's three runners on Friday, while he has updates on several others for the ownership group.
PROFIT STREET – 15.12 Lingfield, Friday
He’s had a really good winter, we have him in partnership with Value Racing Club. He’s a horse that was bought for the all-weather season and he’s managed to win four races. He’s won three of his last four and all three times we’ve run him at Lingfield over seven furlongs he has been successful.
It seems that is his bag. The handicapper has put him up to 68, but he won under a 5lb penalty so he’s effectively up 5lb. It’s getting harder from a handicapping perspective, but the way that he’s won there gives you confidence that there might be more mileage in him in this kind of grade at this track.
He’s pretty uncomplicated. He sits handy and he’s been very consistent through the whole year. There’s no reason why he won’t run well. Hopefully he can pick up more points in the Winter Bonus List, which is a great incentive for owners who can get a horse on a roll in the lower grades and get rewarded for it.
He won’t go to Southwell on Saturday, but he could run again next week all being well.
INTERVENTION – 20.00 Wolverhampton, Friday
We haven’t run him over seven furlongs for ages but he’s got a very good record over seven. He’s been a little bit in and out in recent times, that’s just what he’s like, but in fairness to him the last couple of starts he hasn’t been beaten that far and neither one of them has worked out that well.
He stumbled coming out of the stalls last time, ended up getting on the backfoot and pulling a bit too hard, and the time before that he ran really well at Southwell but he was way too far out of his ground. He’s got a good record over seven at Wolverhampton, he’s won three over course and distance, and he seems to be in good form at home.
He is handicapped to be competitive. He just needs to get a good start and gain a better early position than he has in his last two races. If he does, he’s well capable of hitting the frame in a race like this on a going day. He’s one of those horses, you run him on his merits and he pops up. Thankfully last year he popped up in two valuable races, so hopefully it’s more of the same this time around.
ARKLOW LAD – 20.30 Wolverhampton, Friday
He’s a nice horse. He’s got a lot of speed. Here he steps up from five furlongs to six, which is a bit of an unknown, but Jason Watson felt last time out that he would definitely be effective over six furlongs, he finished off really well. We’d rather explore the trip now and find out whether we can mix between five and six.
We’d be pretty optimistic about the trip, he’s got a good draw in stall three and, while he’ll have to improve again, we think he can and it looks a nice set-up for him. He should have a good chance. He’s gone up 7lb, but he won in a fast time at Chelmsford, his work has always been good at home and we think he’s going to be a progressive horse this season.
BALDOMERO
He’s a possible for all-weather finals day, but we do have a bit of a quandary with him. He’ll be running again either at Doncaster for the Lincoln meeting on March 29, the Sunday, or he’ll run on all-weather finals day. At the moment there’s a chance he’ll get balloted out of Newcastle because he’s too low, for the £150,000 final, while at Lingfield for the consolation races it’s a 0-90, and rated 91 he’d almost certainly get balloted out of that. We could miss out on both races, but we do have the Doncaster option and he does have a good record on Town Moor.
CAMERA SHY
He won at Southwell last Saturday and it was nice to get his first win on the board. He’s with Michael Dods and it’s our first horse with him, so it was good to get a win out of him. He’s been bubbling under without having things set up quite right for him in his first few runs for us, but his mark had come down and he got a good gallop to aim at.
That’s what he needs over seven furlongs and he stuck his head down, showed a will to win. He’s gone up 3lb to a mark of 64 and if he gets the right set up again another day he could still be better than his rating. I’d be pretty confident he can win more races.
CITY CAPTAIN
He had a very good season with Harriet Bethell last year. He is working well, seems to have done well physically and has put on quite a lot of weight, strengthening up over the winter. His recent work has been good and we might start him at Doncaster’s Lincoln meeting, or somewhere on the turf in the next couple of weeks after that.
JUNGLE RULER
He ran respectably at Southwell last week. We think he’ll want seven furlongs or even a mile, he certainly shaped like that’s what he wants and that was the feedback from Jason Watson, as well. However, he may well go to all-weather finals day at Newcastle and keep to six furlongs for one more run. It’s a stiff six and if they go too quick then there would be a chance he’d get in the money. He’s qualified to run, the prizemoney is so big and we’ve plenty of time to go out in trip.
MOONJID
He came back off a lay-off at Chelmsford last week, he got qualified for the £50,000 series final at that track on April 3. He needed the run last week but ran well and just blew up late on, he’ll be better for that run. He goes into Good Friday with a good chance. We think he’s still well handicapped and he’ll definitely better for his run.
RHOSCOLYN
He’s in good form at home. We plan on starting him back at Thirsk in April which is a race he’s run in several times just to start his season off. It’s often a small field and a good way to get his season started without travelling him too far.
RIBBLE VIBE
Unfortunately we lost Ribble Vibe. He was all set for all-weather finals day and he was a horse that was improving pretty rapidly. I think he was going to be a proper horse but unfortunately he sustained a fatal injury on the gallops out of the blue in a routine canter. He was a horse that we only paid 8000 guineas for in 2024 and David O’Meara had done a brilliant job in getting him thriving and improving.
ROYAL ZABEEL
He’s come back from Saudi in really good form and is working well. The plan is to go to Musselburgh for a seven-furlong handicap on Saturday April 4. We were struggling for opportunities to run him on the all-weather. His 110 rating is just too high for the majority of handicaps, so we’ll go back on the turf for that £50,000 handicap for his next run.
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