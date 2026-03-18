Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners at Lingfield and Wolverhampton

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers gives his verdict on the team's three runners on Friday, while he has updates on several others for the ownership group.

PROFIT STREET – 15.12 Lingfield, Friday

He’s had a really good winter, we have him in partnership with Value Racing Club. He’s a horse that was bought for the all-weather season and he’s managed to win four races. He’s won three of his last four and all three times we’ve run him at Lingfield over seven furlongs he has been successful. It seems that is his bag. The handicapper has put him up to 68, but he won under a 5lb penalty so he’s effectively up 5lb. It’s getting harder from a handicapping perspective, but the way that he’s won there gives you confidence that there might be more mileage in him in this kind of grade at this track. He’s pretty uncomplicated. He sits handy and he’s been very consistent through the whole year. There’s no reason why he won’t run well. Hopefully he can pick up more points in the Winter Bonus List, which is a great incentive for owners who can get a horse on a roll in the lower grades and get rewarded for it. He won’t go to Southwell on Saturday, but he could run again next week all being well.

INTERVENTION – 20.00 Wolverhampton, Friday

We haven’t run him over seven furlongs for ages but he’s got a very good record over seven. He’s been a little bit in and out in recent times, that’s just what he’s like, but in fairness to him the last couple of starts he hasn’t been beaten that far and neither one of them has worked out that well. He stumbled coming out of the stalls last time, ended up getting on the backfoot and pulling a bit too hard, and the time before that he ran really well at Southwell but he was way too far out of his ground. He’s got a good record over seven at Wolverhampton, he’s won three over course and distance, and he seems to be in good form at home. He is handicapped to be competitive. He just needs to get a good start and gain a better early position than he has in his last two races. If he does, he’s well capable of hitting the frame in a race like this on a going day. He’s one of those horses, you run him on his merits and he pops up. Thankfully last year he popped up in two valuable races, so hopefully it’s more of the same this time around.

ARKLOW LAD – 20.30 Wolverhampton, Friday

He’s a nice horse. He’s got a lot of speed. Here he steps up from five furlongs to six, which is a bit of an unknown, but Jason Watson felt last time out that he would definitely be effective over six furlongs, he finished off really well. We’d rather explore the trip now and find out whether we can mix between five and six. We’d be pretty optimistic about the trip, he’s got a good draw in stall three and, while he’ll have to improve again, we think he can and it looks a nice set-up for him. He should have a good chance. He’s gone up 7lb, but he won in a fast time at Chelmsford, his work has always been good at home and we think he’s going to be a progressive horse this season.