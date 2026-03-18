Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners ahead of the start of the Flat season

He’s a possible for all-weather finals day, but we do have a bit of a quandary with him. He’ll be running again either at Doncaster for the Lincoln meeting on March 29, the Sunday, or he’ll run on all-weather finals day. At the moment there’s a chance he’ll get balloted out of Newcastle because he’s too low, for the £150,000 final, while at Lingfield for the consolation races it’s a 0-90, and rated 91 he’d almost certainly get balloted out of that. We could miss out on both races, but we do have the Doncaster option and he does have a good record on Town Moor.

He won at Southwell last Saturday and it was nice to get his first win on the board. He’s with Michael Dods and it’s our first horse with him, so it was good to get a win out of him. He’s been bubbling under without having things set up quite right for him in his first few runs for us, but his mark had come down and he got a good gallop to aim at.

That’s what he needs over seven furlongs and he stuck his head down, showed a will to win. He’s gone up 3lb to a mark of 64 and if he gets the right set up again another day he could still be better than his rating. I’d be pretty confident he can win more races.

He had a very good season with Harriet Bethell last year. He is working well, seems to have done well physically and has put on quite a lot of weight, strengthening up over the winter. His recent work has been good and we might start him at Doncaster’s Lincoln meeting, or somewhere on the turf in the next couple of weeks after that.

He ran respectably at Southwell last week. We think he’ll want seven furlongs or even a mile, he certainly shaped like that’s what he wants and that was the feedback from Jason Watson, as well. However, he may well go to all-weather finals day at Newcastle and keep to six furlongs for one more run. It’s a stiff six and if they go too quick then there would be a chance he’d get in the money. He’s qualified to run, the prizemoney is so big and we’ve plenty of time to go out in trip.

He came back off a lay-off at Chelmsford last week, he got qualified for the £50,000 series final at that track on April 3. He needed the run last week but ran well and just blew up late on, he’ll be better for that run. He goes into Good Friday with a good chance. We think he’s still well handicapped and he’ll definitely better for his run.

He’s in good form at home. We plan on starting him back at Thirsk in April which is a race he’s run in several times just to start his season off. It’s often a small field and a good way to get his season started without travelling him too far.

Unfortunately we lost Ribble Vibe. He was all set for all-weather finals day and he was a horse that was improving pretty rapidly. I think he was going to be a proper horse but unfortunately he sustained a fatal injury on the gallops out of the blue in a routine canter. He was a horse that we only paid 8000 guineas for in 2024 and David O’Meara had done a brilliant job in getting him thriving and improving.

He’s come back from Saudi in really good form and is working well. The plan is to go to Musselburgh for a seven-furlong handicap on Saturday April 4. We were struggling for opportunities to run him on the all-weather. His 110 rating is just too high for the majority of handicaps, so we’ll go back on the turf for that £50,000 handicap for his next run.