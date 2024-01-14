Martin Brassil has National aspirations with Panda Boy

Having finished a close-up third in the lucrative Paddy Power Chase last season, the eight-year-old picked up the silver medal this time around behind the Willie Mullins-trained Meetingofthewaters, who is himself in National contention.

Panda Boy was not beaten far when fifth in the Irish Grand National last year and Brassil, who won the 2006 Grand National with Numbersixvalverde, is this year eyeing a trip to Merseyside.

He said: “I’m going to enter him for Aintree anyway and he might have a run in the three-mile handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.”

Brassil enjoyed two winners over the festive period, with Goldinthemountains landing a Leopardstown bumper and Built By Ballymore opening his account over hurdles with a dominant display at Limerick.

The trainer views Goldinthemountains as an exciting prospect for the future, but the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival is not on his agenda.

“He’s a nice horse, a lovely horse for the future. We’ll keep in bumpers for this season and he can go hurdling next season,” the trainer added.

“He wouldn’t be going to Cheltenham anyway. The Dublin Racing Festival might be a possibility, but I haven’t spoken to the owners about it yet. Punchestown in the spring would be a likely target.”

Of Built By Ballymore, he said: “He won well and he’d be more of a staying type for the future. He’s a nice horse to have.”