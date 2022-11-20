Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Molly Ollys Wishes gets the better of Martello Sky
Molly Ollys Wishes gets the better of Martello Sky

Martello Sky taking three-mile test at Kempton

By Sporting Life
16:26 · SUN November 20, 2022

Lucy Wadham sends Martello Sky on a fact-finding mission to Kempton on Monday.

The six-year-old made a solid start to the new season when beaten just over a length by Molly Ollys Wishes at Wetherby last month, having dropped back to two miles for her first run since March.

Winner of six of her 10 races over hurdles and eight from 14 overall, her Newmarket handler is keen to try her in staying company in a bid to define potential targets later in the campaign.

Martello Sky, who scored in Listed company at Sandown in January, tests the water over an extended three miles in the Racing TV Mares’ Hurdle and renews rivalry with Dan Skelton’s Molly Ollys Wishes, with the Paul Nicholls-trained Miranda the only other runner.

Racing Sky Bet sign-up offer - delete

“It was a good start to the season. I was really happy. On another day, I thought she might have won. It was close enough,” said Wadham.

“We have been sort of intending to step her up in trip, although it is slightly dramatic stepping her up from two to three (miles). It will help us decide what we will do next.

“She has worked and run her races like she will stay further. The family as a whole, two and a half has been their limit, but I think it is worth a crack to see. If we feel she doesn’t stay, then we will know what we are doing for the rest of the season.”

Prior to Wetherby, Martello Sky’s previous six races have been over distances around two and a half miles, but if handling the extra distance, more options will be open to her.

Wadham added: “What we thought is we would possibly go for the Close Bothers’ Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 10 and if she looked like she stayed three miles on Monday, we might go for the (Grade Two) Warfield Mares’ Hurdle (at Ascot) in January.

“We will probably keep her in mares’ company. She is a cracking little mare and has been brilliant for us. I don’t think we will be going chasing, though. She is not the biggest. We will keep her hurdling.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING