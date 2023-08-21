Marshman suffers season-ending pelvic injury

Trained by Karl Burke, Marshman has won three of his nine career outings, striking Group Three gold in France earlier this season, which gave hope the colt could take high-rank in the sprinting division this term.

Although not adding to his tally, he continued to perform with credit in defeat, with connections deciding after Royal Ascot to stick to the minimum distance with the speedy son of Harry Angel.

Following a below-par effort in Sandown’s Coral Charge in July, the three-year-old was being prepared for a crack at a stellar renewal of the Knavesmire Group One on Friday and a return to a track at which he has twice performed with real credit – including when second in the Gimcrack Stakes at the Ebor meeting last season.

However, Marshman suffered a setback during training, with the injury set to keep the speedster sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

“He went for a breeze early last week and came back sore,” explained Nick Bradley, managing director of Nick Bradley Racing.

“We sent him for a bone scan and it’s not conclusive, but it looks like a suspected pelvic injury. I think that will be him done for the year.

“We’ll bring him back next year. Three can be a hard age for sprinters, so we’ll try again at four.”

