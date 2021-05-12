Saturday racing preview: Tom Marquand rides Starman in July Cup

Tom Marquand has been booked to ride Starman in Saturday's Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

Ed Walker believes his rising star has the ability to become “the sprinter of his generation” as he bids to pick up a first Group One success at the weekend. Oisin Murphy was aboard the four-year-old for his reappearance win in the Duke Of York Stakes but partners Dragon Symbol on Saturday. Walker is confident everything is in place for a big run and said: "Starman is in great nick. He looks a picture and we’re really excited. We were gutted to miss the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and I’m sad not to see Dream of Dreams running.

“I do mean that sincerely as this feels like a real championship race and a clash between all of the best sprinters around, so it’s a shame to miss out on a Diamond Jubilee winner taking on a King’s Stand winner. It makes it a bit easier for us, but Starman is in fine form and everything has gone smoothly, so hopefully the rain stays away and it’s good summer ground. “It was a very easy decision (to swerve Ascot) but a brutal one to make. He’s only been beaten once and it was on that track in those conditions. All of the horses that beat him on Champions Day were at the fore of that race again so I think he would have been disappointing.”

Starman was an impressive winner on his return at York, defeating last year’s Darley July Cup winner Oxted by three and a half lengths. And although Walker is not taking Roger Teal’s charge lightly, he is confident that Starman can confirm the form. He said: “I was very much treating the Duke of York Stakes as a prep race so it was impressive when he won like that and when I got to the winner’s enclosure he honestly wasn’t blowing, but he certainly looked like he was going to tighten up and improve for the run. I’m not going to say that he’s going to be stones better than he was at York but you’d like to think that he’d be better for that.

“Oxted has taken a bit of time to warm up this year and the Teals have been disappointed and now they’re understandably full of enthusiasm again and rightly so. He’s a very good horse, he’s a two-time Group One winner (Oxted also won the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot this year) and just because we’ve beaten him doesn’t mean he’s not a threat. “He was a heck of a lot better at Ascot than he was at York and you can make a case for why we had a better trip than he did up there if you’re an Oxted fan. You can certainly argue why he might turn the tables but watching the race I never felt that Starman was getting beaten at York and that’s what’s so exciting.

