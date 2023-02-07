A review of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Market Rasen where Dysart Enos beat Queen's Gamble.

Dysart thwarts Gamble Fergal O’Brien was full of praise for jockey Paddy Brennan after Dysart Enos set up a first outing at Graded level when lowering the colours of the unbeaten Queens Gamble in the Alan Swinbank Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race. The 41-year-old rider demonstrated once again that he still remains one of the best in the business after getting his tactics spot on aboard the daughter of Malinas, who followed up her last time out Ludlow success with victory in the Listed feature. Having raced up with the pace for much of the extended two mile prize odds-on favourite looked to have slipped the field early in the home straight when appearing to steal a few lengths over her rivals.

However, Cheltenham Gold Cup winning rider Brennan had other ideas when producing the 3-1 chance with a perfectly time run inside the final furlong to sweep past the 8/11 favourite and score by a length. O’Brien said: “We thought we would come and finish second to her. I spoke to Oliver on Sunday morning and I wanted Connor (Brace) to come and ride her and Paddy to go to Taunton. Paddy is 41 but he insisted on coming here as these are the ones he wants to ride. He is not getting any younger so it is nice that he still wants to ride these ones. “Paddy said he just got a bump as they turned into the home straight and he got pushed a bit sideways but he said all the way down the straight her head was down and she was trying. He always felt he was getting to her. “I said to Stephen Goodman, who is one of her owners, when we went to see Paddy before the race to get the saddle that he rides this place so well. “He has ridden so many bumper horses around here for us more or less the same. It is great to have him on your side. The mare is fantastic and we have got her ready three times for this race and each time we have had to back off her. “I genuinely didn’t think we could beat her because we had a line through her with Bonttay and she is very good and I didn’t think this mare was as good as her but I might have to reconsider that now.” Assessing future plans O’Brien earmarked the Grade Two Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at Aintree as the next target for Dysart Enos. He added: “We will 100 per cent go to Aintree and we won’t even enter her at Cheltenham. It was always the plan to finish second or third here then go to Aintree. She is 16” 2’ hh and she will jump a hurdle and a fence. She is so exciting.”

As for Sherwood he admits the plan still remains to send Queen’s Gamble for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival on March 15th, which she is pushed out to 14/1 for from 6/1 by Paddy Power. Sherwood said: “I hate getting beat but that was always the one that I feared. It was a bit of mess of a race and they went no gallop. It was always going to happen one day that she would get beat but I’d rather get beat here then win at Cheltenham. “I’m not going to be deferred from going to Cheltenham. We know she is better at Cheltenham. She hasn’t run to her form and given her four pounds you could say it a dead-heat almost. It is part of her education. The one thing today was that she probably ran with a little bit of the choke out early on as Johnny (Burke, jockey) said there was going to be no pace. She has gone down fighting. “It is always gutting to get beat when you have an odds-on chance but it is what it is. She is still a good mare and you don’t become a bad horse overnight. I still think as long as the weather is kind to us we will have a crack at Cheltenham as we have got nothing to lose.” First winner for Maggs Conditional jockey William Maggs celebrated his first winner of the season just days after watching his twin brother Charlie open his account for the campaign when guiding Patient Dream to glory in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Handicap Hurdle. Based in Cheshire with winning trainer Donald McCain, the 17-year-old put in an assured ride aboard the former Ralph Beckett-trained gelding, who made it 10th time lucky over hurdles with a five length success in the extended two mile prize. Maggs said of the 11-2 winner: “Charlie, who is my twin brother won the Scottish County Hurdle on Collingham, and that is my first winner of the season. The first time cheekpieces obviously helped him. He has settled down after the first and has gone about his race properly whereas before he has been quite keen and lit up in his previous races.

“Coming down the hill into the home straight I could hear horses being asked a question and I was thinking I’m still travelling along quite nicely. “I only got my conditional licence in October but everything is going good. I love being up there at Donald’s and every day is a great day.” African Dance provide his triumphant connections with a poignant success when making a winning return to action following a 14 month lay-off in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Chase. Sandown target for Hugos New Horse Hugos New Horse set up a tilt at the European Breeders’ Fund Betfair ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown Park next month after completing a four-timer for the season with a hard fought success at Market Rasen. Since tasting defeat on his hurdles debut at Chepstow back in October the six year old son of Coastal Path has not looked back after registering wins at Wincanton, Sandown and Exeter ahead of his victory in this afternoon’s Follow @starsports_bet EBF Novices’ Hurdle. Racing over an extended two and a half miles for the first time the 6-4 chance appeared to need every yard of the trip when finishing with a flourish to defeat 6/5 favourite Tightenourbelts by half a length to give rider Freddie Gingell his first winner at the track.

Conor Houlihan, pupil assistant to winning trainer Paul Nicholls, said: “I thought at two out the other horse might have him but he has toughed it out and is really gutsy. “He enjoyed the step up in trip which he probably needs with this surface. He has won four in a row now and you would love to have a few more like him. Paul came here today to get him qualified for EBF Final and I imagine that is where he will go now. “Hopefully he can get the same result as McFabulous who won it two years ago and Complete Unknown who won it last year. He has loads of scope and he is a brilliant racehorse.” Peaks leaves Pipe team smiling Members of the David Pipe Racing Club were given plenty to smile about after Barrier Peaks (5/2 joint-favourite) completed a hat-trick of victories when giving the triumphant trainer a winner on his 50th birthday in the starsports.Bet Conditional Jockeys’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. Arriving on the back of wins at Exeter and Uttoxeter the Blue Bresil gelding defied a 10lb hike in the weights for his latest success under Fergus Gillard when repelling last time out Newcastle winner Lone Star by a length. Tony Fillingham, who was one of five members present at the track, said: “I watched his last race back last night and he did it well but he was idling in front. “Going up 10lbs in the weights was a lot and we were not sure about the ground today, but I think we got away with it. Fergus has ridden him a few times so he knows him and he gave him a lovely ride. The racing club is really good and we have had some great days. The communication is first class.”