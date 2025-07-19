Market Rasen Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Reports, reaction and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Market Rasen.

Ireland calling for Laravie James Owen will explore options at a higher level in Ireland with Laravie, who completed a four-timer with a front-running success in the Get Best Odds Guaranteed At Unibet Novices’ Hurdle at Market Rasen. The daughter of Sans Frontieres has proven a revelation since being fitted with a visor after rattling up wins at Stratford, and most recently a brace of victories at Uttoxeter. And she showed no signs of her progression stopping when putting in a polished round of jumping to secure victory in the extended two and a half mile test under champion jockey Sean Bowen. Although the hat-trick seeking Intosomethingood emerged as a live danger facing up to the final two flights of hurdles the Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies-trained runner couldn’t quite get on terms with the 4/9 favourite, who prevailed by a length and three quarters.

Owen said: “She is a really nice filly and having the visor equipped to her has helped. That was the best she has jumped today and Sean gets on really well with her. We did try her in cheekpieces before, but I just think she needed a break when we got her from Ireland more than anything “She will upgrade as she goes up in trip. Unfortunately, there is not any race for her now in the English programme until the winter. We are going to give her a little break and go to either Limerick or Cork in October for a Listed fillies’ hurdle race and we will try and get some black type with her. “We thought about it the other day that if she won today we would then try and get some black type with her before the winter.” Bowen up and running with Broughshane Broughshane hit the ground running on his first start for trainer Mickey Bowen after securing a tenacious success in the Unibet Moneyback As Cash Races Handicap Hurdle. Picked up for £23,000 out of the yard of AJ and Jonjo O’Neill the lightly raced Mahler gelding looked like money well spent when rewarding favourite backers on his stable debut. Travelling well throughout the extended two and a half mile test the 15/8 favourite moved on with Maghlaak, who had been up close to the pace throughout, in between the final two flights as long-time leader Benvoy backed out of the equation. As the pair locked horns up the run in it was to be Broughshane, who was sporting first time blinkers, that pulled out just enough to prevail by a neck with the running on Ballygeary another head adrift back in third.