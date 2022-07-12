The 12-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the yard over the years, winning 18 races across all three codes, with his CV including two victories at Grade Three level over fences at Killarney and a Grade Two victory at Cheltenham as a novice hurdler back in 2016.

With the current dry conditions in Britain, Fahey feels that his veteran campaigner will arrive in Lincolnshire with every chance at the weekend. He is a 16-1 hope with sponsor Unibet for the race, which takes place over an extended two miles and five furlongs.

The Co Kildare-based handler said: “Peregrine Run came out of his last race at Cartmel very well and it looks like he’s going to have good ground at the weekend. He is in great form and we are looking forward to running him.

“His two runs this season were good ones in two competitive races and the ground went completely against us at Cartmel. In my opinion, it cost us a good bit. We weren’t beaten a long way in the end and I feel we could definitely have been a lot closer if the rain hadn’t have come just before racing.

“He’s hugely ground dependent so hopefully the weather is right. The better the ground, the better for him.