We round up the action from the first four races at Market Rasen on Thursday, before the rain hit hard and forced the meeting to be abandoned.

Laura Morgan was quick to emphasise the high regard she holds Glen Cannel in after hailing him the "real deal" following his victory in the Pertemps Network ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle on a rain-curtailed card at Market Rasen today. The Waltham-on-the-Wolds handler is steadily building a smart team around her, of which she expects the Tim Radford-owned four year old to be a big part of in the future after running out a ready winner of today’s extended two and a half-mile contest. After finishing third in a bumper on his first racecourse appearance at Worcester 66 days ago the Tim Radford-owned 6/1 chance made a winning debut over hurdles under champion jockey Brian Hughes when proving two and a half lengths too strong for Jacks Touch.

Morgan said: “I just thought there was no point in wasting time in bumpers as he is a three-mile chaser in time. “Brian absolutely loved him but we will be mindful as he is only four. He said he wants a couple more runs and that will be him for the season. He is big and weak and takes a lot of organising. We won’t be in any rush to get him out again. “We are very local to Tim and a lot of his babies come to us. He has got two in full training at the moment but there is another two at home that will come back having done little bits. “He is a big supporter of the yard which is fantastic and being as small as I am you need decent people like Tim. “I think he is the real deal. He could probably one of the smartest I’ve got for the future. It is very exciting.”

Having seen his silks carried to Grade One glory by the likes of Somersby in years gone by winning owner Radford is enjoying taking a new direction in the sport which has seen him streamline his horses in training and focus on the breeding sector of the industry. Radford said: “I’ve got two with Laura and two with Ben Pauling in training. We have had a little bit of a change of emphasis as we are now producing young stock for the industry and we have got 40 odd horses at home. “I’m loving learning about a different aspect of the sport. It comes with its trials and tribulations. We are breeding and pin hooking and buying foals from Ireland. “It suits my advancing years of life. It is lovely and hopefully some of our young stock will come through and make their mark in time and we will build a bit of a reputation.”

Lady Babs returns victorious