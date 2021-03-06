Horse Racing
Solo - well backed with Paddy Power

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
10:46 · SAT March 06, 2021

We've news of all the day's Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers with Solo among the horses attracting cash.

Sky Bet:

14.05 Kelso - Mega Yeats 3/1 from 9/2

14.40 Kelso - Cloth Cap 11/4 from 4/1

14.55 Doncaster – Ballywood 10/3 from 9/2

14.55 Doncaster – Movie Legend 14/1 from 18/1

15.15 Kelso – Solo 11/2 from 15/2

15.15 Kelso Night Edition 9/1 from 18/1

15.30 Doncaster – Special Prep 10/1 from 14/1

Paddy Power:

Newbury

115 Shantou Village 3f from 100/30f

150 Pistol Whipped 9 from 12

Kelso

130 Lucky One 100/30 from 7/2

205 Torn And Frayed 3 from 9/2

240 Aso 2f from 16/5

315 Faivoir 6 from 13/2

Doncaster

220 Wynn House 11/8f from 13/8f

255 Movie Legend 14 from 16

Lingfield

1145 Dutugamunu 13/8 fav from 15/8 fav

1215 Apex King 5 from 11/2

1250 Big Time Maybe 4jf from 9/2

125 Tone The Barone 9/10f from 11/10f

311 Imajorblush 7 from 11

346 Caribeno 1/2f from 4/6f

