Santiago (left) wins the Irish Derby
Santiago (left) - popular at Goodwood

Market Movers: Sky Bet and Paddy Power update for Goodwood and Galway

By Sporting Life
11:33 · TUE July 27, 2021

Sky Bet

Goodwood

13.50 Migration 6/1 into 11/4

15.00 Creative Force 3/1 into 6/4

15.35 Santiago 16/1 into 10/1

16.45 Sisters In The Sky 12/1 into 8/1 & Olivetti 6/1 into 4/1

17.20 Urban Icon 5/1 into 5/2

Galway

18.15 Njord 11/2 into 7/2

18.45 Baseman 11/4 into 15/8

19.15 Divine Call 17/2 into 4/1

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

Paddy Power

13.50 Migration 3/1 from 7/2

14.25 Angel Bleu 7/1 from 8/1

15.00 Creative Force 11/5 from 5/2

15.35 Santiago 12/1 from 18/1

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Despite the thunderstorm so far neither Stradivarius or Trueshan’s overnight prices have changed with the former still favourite, but it wouldn’t be the greatest of shocks in the world if we were to see flip-flopping favourites before post time due to the weather conditions at the Sussex track.”

