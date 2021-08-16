Sporting Life
They race at Haydock on Saturday
They race at Haydock on Saturday

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
10:12 · SAT November 20, 2021

We've news of the Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers with Empire Steel popular with both firms at Haydock.

Sky Bet

Haydock

13.50 Pay The Piper 9/2 from 5/1

14.25 Orby's Legend 9/2 from 6/1

15.00 A Plus Tard 11/10 from 13/8 (10p R4 Next Destination)

15.35 Empire Steel 7/2 from 11/2

Ascot

14.05 Pistol Whipped 17/2 from 11/1

14.40 Guard Your Dreams 5/1 from 7/1

15.15 Sully D'Oc Aa 11/2 from 8/1

"He's a bet for me at 12/1" | Best bets for Betfair Chase day at Haydock

Paddy Power

Haydock

13.50 Itchy Feet 10/3 from 7/2

14.25 Orbys Legend 4 from 11/2

15.25 Empire Steel 10/3 from 4/1

Ascot

14.05 Lostintranslation 11/4 from 3

14.40 Goshen 7/2 from 9/2

15.15 Monsieur Lecoq 11/2 from 6

