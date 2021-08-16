Sporting Life
The Revenant battles to victory in the QEII
The Revenant - well backed to defend title

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
10:51 · SAT October 16, 2021

Check out today's market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power with The Revenant popular with both firms.

Sky Bet:

13.25 Trueshan 6/4 from 7/4 & The Mediterranean 12/1 from 18/1

14.00 Kinross 15/2 from 10/1 & Art Power 4/1 from 5/1

14.35 Albaflora 9/2 from 11/2

15.10 The Revenant 7/1 from 17/2

16.30 Aldaary 6/1 from 15/2

OUT NOW! Order Timeform Horses to Follow 2021/22 jumps issue

Paddy Power:

13.25 Trueshan 13/8 fav from 7/4 fav

14.00 Art Power 9/2 fav from 5 jt-fav

14.35 Albaflora 5 from 6

15.10 The Revenant 8 from 10

15.50 Mishriff 7/4 fav from 15/8 fav

16.30 Sunray Major 2 from 5/2 fav

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters seem to be siding with Mishriff in the Champion probably due to the fact that he’s 7lb better off with Adayar than in the King George and this definitely appears to be the former’s best trip.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

