13.25 Trueshan 6/4 from 7/4 & The Mediterranean 12/1 from 18/1

OUT NOW! Order Timeform Horses to Follow 2021/22 jumps issue

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters seem to be siding with Mishriff in the Champion probably due to the fact that he’s 7lb better off with Adayar than in the King George and this definitely appears to be the former’s best trip.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.