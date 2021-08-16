Anmaat is now favourite with both Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the bet365 Cambridgeshire. We've news of all the day's market movers.
14.25 Tenebrism 9/1 from 14/1
15.00 Go Bears Go 5/1 from 13/2
15.40 Anmaat 9/2 from 15/2
15.40 Bell Rock 14/1 from 28/1
14.05 Latest Generation 13/2 from 10/1
14.40 Mondammej 9/2 from 11/2
14.25 Illustrating 18/1 from 20/1
15.40 Lucander 12/1 from 16/1
15.40 Irish Admiral 14/1 from 20/1
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters have sent Anmaat to the front of the market in no uncertain terms and clearly believe Owen Burrows’ charge is capable of completing his hat-trick off a mark that effectively puts him 2lb well in.”