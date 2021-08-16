Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Anmaat - leading Cambridgeshire fancy
Anmaat - leading Cambridgeshire fancy

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
10:31 · SAT September 25, 2021

Anmaat is now favourite with both Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the bet365 Cambridgeshire. We've news of all the day's market movers.

Sky Bet

Newmarket

14.25 Tenebrism 9/1 from 14/1

15.00 Go Bears Go 5/1 from 13/2

15.40 Anmaat 9/2 from 15/2

15.40 Bell Rock 14/1 from 28/1

"He could be anything and he's a double-figure price" | Best bets for Newmarket and Haydock

Haydock

14.05 Latest Generation 13/2 from 10/1

14.40 Mondammej 9/2 from 11/2

Paddy Power

Newmarket

14.25 Illustrating 18/1 from 20/1

15.00 Go Bears Go 5/1 from 11/2

15.40 Anmaat 9/2 fav from 8/1

15.40 Lucander 12/1 from 16/1

15.40 Irish Admiral 14/1 from 20/1

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters have sent Anmaat to the front of the market in no uncertain terms and clearly believe Owen Burrows’ charge is capable of completing his hat-trick off a mark that effectively puts him 2lb well in.”

Timeform Race Passes offer

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING