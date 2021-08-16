Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Saturday update

We've news of the day's market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power with The Mediterranean popular with both firms in the Cazoo St Leger.
Doncaster
13.45 Mondammej 6/1 from 11/1
15.00 Danyah 9/4 from 11/4
15.35 The Mediterranean 14/1 from 20/1
16.05 Tyson Fury 11/2 from 8/1
Leopardstown
13.10 Once Upon A River 7/1 from 9/1
14.10 Thunder Moon 11/2 from 7/1
Chester
14.00 Vindolanda 18/1 from 25/1
15.10 Devious Angel 4/1 from 6/1
Doncaster
14.20 Bayside Bay 7 frpm 17/2
15.00 Danyah 9/4 from 11/4
15.35 The Mediterranean 16 from 20
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We’ve seen a few quid each-way for The Mediterranean with punters clearly thinking that the extra couple of furlongs might just bring out the necessary improvement from when he finished a running on second in the Voltigeur at York.”
Chester
14.00 Throne Hall 13/2 from 7