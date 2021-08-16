Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Saturday update

Paddy Power

Doncaster

14.20 Bayside Bay 7 frpm 17/2

15.00 Danyah 9/4 from 11/4

15.35 The Mediterranean 16 from 20

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We’ve seen a few quid each-way for The Mediterranean with punters clearly thinking that the extra couple of furlongs might just bring out the necessary improvement from when he finished a running on second in the Voltigeur at York.”

Chester

14.00 Throne Hall 13/2 from 7