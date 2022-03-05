Sporting Life
Espoir De Romay in full flight
By Sporting Life
10:49 · SAT March 05, 2022

Check out the Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers for today's action on ITV from Kelso, Newbury and Doncaster.

Sky Bet

Kelso

15.05 Famous Bridge 15/8 from 10/3

14.40 Espoir De Romay 5/4 from 2/1

15.15 Balko Saint 8/1 from 14/1

15.43 Hardy Du Seuil 7/4 from 9/4

Newbury

13.50 Tamaroc Du Mathan 3/1 from 11/2

Doncaster

15.30 Mister Malarky 4/1 from 13/2

Paddy Power

Kelso

13.32 Bold Endeavour 7 from 8

14.05 Famous Bridge 2 from 9-4

15.15 Balko Saint 7 from 8

15.43 Hardy Du Seuil 2 from 11-5

Newbury

3.15 Christmas In April 11-2 from 6

13.50 Amour De Nuit 12 from 14

Doncaster

14.55 Cheddleton 7-2 from 9-2

15.30 Storm Control 15-4 from 4

