Sosie has been supported for glory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Paddy Power, while Sky Bet report money for Bluestocking.

Andre Fabre has won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on no fewer than eight occasions and punters have latched on to one of his representatives in what is perceived to be an open renewal. The 79-year-old trainer is the most successful in the race's history but has found success harder to come by in the last two decades with Waldgeist (2019) his only winner since Rail Link provided him with back-to-back Arcs in 2006. Fabre saddles three in a bid for a ninth success and it is the shortest of them that has been popular with Sosie, the winner of the Prix Niel, now vying for favouritism. Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield reported: "We were expecting Los Angeles to go off favourite and while punters are adopting the ‘in Aidan we trust’ motto for the big two-year-old races, they’re getting behind Sosie this morning and we now can’t separate him and Los Angeles at the front of the market. However, there’s also a few quid knocking around each-way for Aidan’s Continuous in the Arc."

Paddy Power and Sky Bet market movers 12.55 Bedtime Story 3/1 from 10/3

Brilliant winner of the Chesham at Royal Ascot but hasn't created the same impression since despite going on to complete a four-timer. Beaten at odds-on in the Moyglare last time when racing too keenly, and also reported to be lame, but Ryan Moore keeps the faith. 1.30 Henri Matisse 2/1 from 11/5

Won his first three before being narrowly beaten in the Railway Stakes when running around under pressure. First time headgear may correct that and Aidan O'Brien retains plenty of confidence in an 'immature' colt who has 'a lot of class' and could well arrive late on the scene with a strong challenge. Houquetot, a C&D Group Three winner after an odds-on defeat to Cowardofthecounty, has attracted each-way support. 2.05 Starlust 13/2 from 8s and Grand Grey 12/1 from 14/1

Grand Grey has been running well for a new stable this season and doesn't have much to find with No Half Measures on their running at Deauville in August. Unlucky in running over C&D latest and well drawn for this first crack at a Group One. Starlust has shown progressive form at York this season and comes into this on the back of a good run behind Bradsell, who has been very solid at 2/1, and Believing, relatively weak, in the Nunthorpe. 3.20 Sosie 4/1 from 9/2 and Bluestocking 15/2 from 10s

There have been nibbles for others too. Paddy Power have trimmed last year's St Leger winner and Arc fifth (beaten three and a half lengths) Continuous to 25/1 from 33s while Sky Bet make Al Riffa (whose form also ties in with Ace Impact) to 15/2 from 17/1 and Aventure to 14s from 16s but the two most significant moves are for Sosie and the supplemented Bluestocking. Sosie has had what might be termed as a typical Arc preparation and beat the re-opposing French Derby winner Look De Vega in the Niel having previously accounted for Illinois in ready fashion. Bluestocking has taken her form to new heights this campaign, backing up a top level win in the Pretty Polly with good runs in the King George and Juddmonte International before accounting for Aventure in the Vermeille over C&D. 4.05 Sparkling Plenty 7/2 from 9/2

Drops in trip after finishing well held in the Vermeille but won the French Oaks over this trip before a fine third in the Nassau at Goodwood, beaten a length by Opera Singer and See The Fire, boasting a similar profile to last year's winner Blue Rose Cen. 4.40 Beauvatier 16/1 from 25s