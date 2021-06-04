Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Friday update

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Despite the old adage ‘fourth in the Guineas, first in the Oaks’ fitting favourite Santa Barbara, we’ve seen support for Zeyaadah who wasn’t beaten too far in the Cheshire Oaks despite enduring a very troubled passage that day.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.