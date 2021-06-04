Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Friday update

Sporting Life
By Sporting Life
12:03 · FRI June 04, 2021

We've news of all today's Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers with the Cheshire Oaks one-two both strong in the Cazoo Oaks.

Sky Bet:

1400 Epsom - Zoltan Star 9/1 from 11/1

1435 Epsom - Storting 4/1 from 11/2

1510 Epsom - Albaflora 7/1 from 12/1

1545 Epsom - Strait Of Mormuz 11/2 from 17/2

1630 Epsom - Dubai Fountain 15/2 from 12/1

Paddy Power:

1400: Sienna Bonnie 11 from 12

1435: Mostawaa 13-2 from 8

1510: Pyledriver 17/2 from 9

1545: Strait Of Hormuz 11/2 from 15/2

1630: Zeyaadah 9/2 from 5

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Despite the old adage ‘fourth in the Guineas, first in the Oaks’ fitting favourite Santa Barbara, we’ve seen support for Zeyaadah who wasn’t beaten too far in the Cheshire Oaks despite enduring a very troubled passage that day.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

