A sweet moment for Oisin Murphy - Alcohol Free wins the Coronation Stakes

Goodwood market movers: Alcohol Free backed in Sussex

By Sporting Life
11:21 · WED July 28, 2021

We've news of all the day's Sky Bet market movers with Alcohol Free the one for money in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Goodwood

13.50 - Siskany 10/3 from 5/1

14.25 - Isabella Giles 6/1 from 12/1 (Overnight) Plenty of NR's though!

15.00 - Armor 11/2 from 5/1

15.35 - Alcohol Free 10/3 from 15/2 (Overnight)

16.10 - Illustrating 11/4 from 5/1 - Plenty of NRs

16.45 - Seattle Rock 7/1 from 9/1

17.20 - Dutch Decoy 10/1 from 12/1

"She's such a good filly... that form is absolutely bomb-proof": Best bets for Ascot and York

Galway

16.35 - Highstreet Roller 11/2 from 12/1

17.45 - Lonesome Boatman 5/1 from 9/1

18.15 - Royal Rendezvous 11/2 from 8/1

19.15 - Exit Poll 9/1 from 16/1

