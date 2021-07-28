Goodwood market movers: Alcohol Free backed in Sussex

We've news of all the day's Sky Bet market movers with Alcohol Free the one for money in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.
13.50 - Siskany 10/3 from 5/1
14.25 - Isabella Giles 6/1 from 12/1 (Overnight) Plenty of NR's though!
15.00 - Armor 11/2 from 5/1
15.35 - Alcohol Free 10/3 from 15/2 (Overnight)
16.10 - Illustrating 11/4 from 5/1 - Plenty of NRs
16.45 - Seattle Rock 7/1 from 9/1
17.20 - Dutch Decoy 10/1 from 12/1
16.35 - Highstreet Roller 11/2 from 12/1
17.45 - Lonesome Boatman 5/1 from 9/1
18.15 - Royal Rendezvous 11/2 from 8/1
19.15 - Exit Poll 9/1 from 16/1