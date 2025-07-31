Markel Richmond Stakes and replauy: Coppull ready winner

Coppull (5/1) ran out a ready winner of the Markel Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.
The Group Two contest was run under dark skies and the 5/1 chance’s red silks shone brightly by the stands’ rail throughout.
It was clear a furlong out that David Probert’s mount had his rivals at full-stretch and wasn’t for catching.
Puerto Rico and Havana Hurricane were the two to lead the chase but were two lengths and a neck adrift at the line.
Coppull was third in the Coventry Stakes on his previous start and halved in price to 4/1 for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York behind 7/4 favourite Wise Approach with Paddy Power and Sky Bet.
Probert told ITV Racing: “It’s all down to Clive [Cox, winning trainer] and the team at home – they've done a great job with him. It’s been hard getting him to settle but he was a professional today. He’s a progressive two-year-old and there is more to come. He’s got a great mind.”
Cox added: “I’m really thrilled. When he ran so well at Ascot we thought Goodwood would suit him. I was worried about the rain but we timed it right.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.