Markel Richmond Stakes and replauy: Coppull ready winner

The Group Two contest was run under dark skies and the 5/1 chance’s red silks shone brightly by the stands’ rail throughout.

It was clear a furlong out that David Probert’s mount had his rivals at full-stretch and wasn’t for catching.

Puerto Rico and Havana Hurricane were the two to lead the chase but were two lengths and a neck adrift at the line.

Coppull was third in the Coventry Stakes on his previous start and halved in price to 4/1 for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York behind 7/4 favourite Wise Approach with Paddy Power and Sky Bet.