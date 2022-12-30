From growing up on an East Kilbride council estate to becoming the most successful trainer in British racing history. It is fair to say it has been quite a journey for Mark Johnston.

Born in Glasgow on October 10, 1959, Johnston became interested in racing through his father, who had been a groom in the army and owned horses. Johnston – who will no longer have a joint-licence in partnership with his son, Charlie – was intent on becoming a trainer from the age of 14, but after being educated at Callender High School, his parents insisted he took a degree and a five-year veterinary course at Glasgow led to him working in a practice for a further three years. Johnston, however, has never been one to shirk a challenge and, along with his childhood sweetheart Deirdre, whom he married in 1985, he upped sticks and bought a yard in Lincolnshire the following year, from where he commenced his training career in 1987. Despite starting from scratch with what he described as only “three and a half paying horses” and gallops that were part of an RAF target practice range, it did not take the Glasgow-born rookie long to hit the target, with Hinari Video giving him his first winner when striking gold at Carlisle in the July of his first year with a licence.

Hinari Video was no star, but went on to run in a further 126 races and won another 11, making him the first example of the archetypal Johnston-trained horse who retained his enthusiasm and would keep coming back for more. In 1988, the Mark and Deirdre moved to the small North Yorkshire market town of Middleham after buying Kingsley House, an empire which has now extended to two further yards, creating a major complex covering 270 acres. Undoubtedly aided by his veterinary background, Johnston has ensured his equine inmates have everything they need to fulfil their potential including three separate grass gallops; an all-weather Tapeta gallop; an equine swimming pool; weighbridges and starting stalls. Ever since that move to Middleham, the winners were churned out with amazing regularity at all levels. Johnston registered his first century of winners in 1994 and achieved three-figure tallies every year since – from 2009, he chalked up 200 or more successes on 10 occasions.

