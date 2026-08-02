While John & Thady Gosden unleashed a promising filly for the future in the shape of the well bred Spirited Gesture on the July course over the weekend, the Clarehaven team endured a challenging few days on the Sussex Downs. Stable companions Trawlerman and Friendly Soul had the misfortune to bump into a pair of Ballydoyle superstars in Group 1 events on days one and three respectively. However, there were a couple of noteworthy performances from their team which suggested their turn isn’t far away.

The 0-105 Sky Bet Finale Handicap which rounds off the York Ebor Festival (22nd August) could be a suitable target for the luckless HARMONICS. Beaten two lengths in the valuable ten furlongs three year old handicap on Thursday, the Lucky Vega colt was mounting his challenge when hampered inside the final furlong.

Two lengths behind the errant winner Ciarrai Abu, it is fair to assume the Gosden runner would have been on the podium with a clear passage. Rated 97, the lightly raced colt who won at Southwell and Doncaster earlier in the campaign, didn’t have much luck at Royal Ascot on his previous outing either. Drawn wide in the Golden Gates Handicap, he got shuffled back early on before finishing to good effect. Rated 97, his mark is unlikely to change much. It is worth noting Forest of Dean completed the Goodwood / Sky Finale double in 2019 and this three year old could be cut from similar cloth.

There is a decent prize to be won with the Ace Stud owned runner.