Racing TV analyst and author of One Jump Ahead Mark Howard selects three bets for this year's Cheltenham Festival that appeal to him at their current prices.

Thyme White in the Grand Annual at 25/1 Paul Nicholls has captured the Grand Annual Chase on four occasions, including with Solar Impulse (2016) and Le Prezien (2018), and with a relatively dry forecast predicted in the next couple of weeks, that will be good news for the stable’s THYME WHITE who is set to line up in the two miles cavalry charge on the second day of the Festival. Best fresh, the seven year old has been saved for the race, which is now run on the old course, following an absence of 116 days. The ex-French gelding has failed to fire in two previous visits to the Festival but those runs came on the back of much shorter turnarounds and this has been the plan for some time.

A Grade 3 winner at Ascot in October on his reappearance off a mark of 142, he failed to fire at the same venue three weeks later in a similar event. Dropped two pounds since to a mark of 147, I spoke to the champion trainer on Friday morning and the intention is to take the Anodin gelding for a work out at Lambourn next week. Reportedly in good form at home, he must have decent ground and remains lightly raced over fences with only seven races to his name. Suited by a strong gallop, he travels well and was a winner over hurdles at Chepstow in his younger days. Therefore the undulations of Prestbury Park shouldn’t be an inconvenience. Available at 25/1 with bet365, Paddy Power, Sky Bet (NRNB), he looks overpriced provided the rain stays away.

Iron Bridge in the Kim Muir at 16/1 While no match for the winner Galahad Quest, there was a lot to like about the finishing effort of IRON BRIDGE in the two and a half miles handicap chase at Warwick on Friday. Racing over a trip shy of his best and on ground which was plenty quick enough, Jonjo O’Neill’s charge stayed on strongly to fill the runners-up berth behind Jane Williams’ well handicapped victor. Beaten seven and a half lengths, the Milan gelding looks one for the shortlist in the Kim Muir Chase on day three of the meeting. The late and much missed Trevor Hemmings won the three and a quarter miles contest three times in the space of six years, thanks to Juveigneur (2005), Cloudy Lane (2007) and Ballabriggs (2010) and this seven year old doesn’t look overburdened off a mark of 137. Out of a three miles hurdle winner, he won a point-to-point bumper for Damian Murphy in Ireland before arriving at Jackdaws Castle. Unbeaten over timber at Ffos Las and Worcester last term, he has improved since sent chasing winning twice, including an impressive success at Carlisle on his fencing bow in October. An eight and a half lengths scorer from the well thought of Harper’s Brook off a mark of 125, he was left solo when Crystal Glory pulled up at the end of the back straight at Haydock on his penultimate start over three miles one. Back in action at Warwick following a near two months break, he has only raced seven times and is the sort to win a good staying handicap one day. Jonjo O’Neill has 27 Cheltenham Festival winners on his CV and the team are in good form with a decent set of youngsters. It is eleven years since Sunnyhillboy landed the Kim Muir for the Gloucestershire outfit. Expect a leading amateur to be booked to partner Iron Bridge, who is available at 16/1 (bet365 and Paddy Power NRNB).

Magical Zoe in Mares' Novices' Hurdle at 10/1 Henry De Bromhead won the Grade 2 mares’ novice hurdle a couple of years ago and, with the two miles event being named after his late son Jack who tragically died in September, the dual Gold Cup winning hardly will be particularly keen to win the race once again. Having been absent since early November (off 132 days), MAGICAL ZOE has become the forgotten horse of the race. A six and a half lengths winner of a mares’ bumper at Cork last spring when under the tutelage of Barry Fitzgerald, the daughter of Shantou went through the sales ring for £140,000 in April. Transferred to De Bromhead, she quickened up smartly to score on her hurdles debut at Wexford in September appreciating the better ground in the process.

Elevated in class a couple of months later, she overcame traffic problems and a much more demanding surface to win the Grade 3 Feathard Lady Mares Novice Hurdle at Down Royal by a length. Adrian Heskin’s mount showed good acceleration once more to reel in Nikini and The Model Kingdom to win going away by upwards of a length. The form is strong, too, with third, fifth (Listed winner) and sixth (twice including a Listed event) scoring subsequently. Purposely left off since, I contacted bloodstock agent Alex Elliott on Saturday morning, who purchased the mare on behalf of owners Patrick and Scott Bryceland, and she is reportedly in good form at home. The better the ground, the better her chance and she is considered good enough to make her mark on the Flat one day. In addition to her speed, she stays well too and the New course at Cheltenham, where there is less emphasis on jumping, will play to her strengths. Available at 10/1 across the board, she should be shorter in the market.