Mark Howard: Ebor Festival hitlist including Dhushan in the Sky Bet Melrose Stakes

William Haggas has won the Sky Bet Melrose Stakes on two occasions, thanks to Guarantee (2012) and Hamish (2019), and the head of Somerville Lodge has a leading contender next Saturday with the progressive DHUSHAN. The son of Sea The Stars, who is rated 95, was a ready winner at Haydock in April before taking advantage of a lenient opening mark of 85 on his handicap debut in the Edinburgh Cup at Musselburgh on Derby day. Denied the opportunity of making it a three timer in a valuable staying contest at Haydock having spread a plate beforehand, he was narrowly beaten in a similar event at Ascot a week later. Half a length behind First Light, he stayed on strongly suggesting he will be even better over another couple of furlongs. Suited by a sound surface, he arrives on the back of a six weeks break and conditions ought to be very much in his favour.

Capable of competing at a higher level than in handicaps in the future, he is the type to be lining up in the Sky Bet Ebor itself in twelve months time. His stable couldn’t be in better form either with a dozen winners during the last fortnight and operating at a strike-rate of 32% during August. Having flagged up SPACE BLUES as an eyecatcher following his run in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last month, I am hoping Charlie Appleby gives the five year old the go ahead in the Group 2 City of York Stakes during the same afternoon. Taken out of the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday, he was in superb form last term winning four times on the trot, culminating in victory in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville. Successful on his return to action in Riyadh during the winter, he failed to fire in the Group 1 Al Quoz at Meydan next time. Back from a break of 122 days in July, he wasn’t suited by the steady gallop and testing surface but still ran well in fourth behind a revitalised Kinross (fifth in Group 1 company since). Rated 117, that outing will have put him spot on for this assignment and, if he produces anything like his best form, it will take a fair horse to prevent him from adding another big prize to his burgeoning CV. A course and distance winner, albeit in a three year old handicap off a mark of 93 nearly two and a half years ago, this track will be ideal and he is another who comes from an in form yard.

Richard Hannon has won four of the last five runnings of the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes (2.25 on Thursday) and his strongest contender this time around appears to the 95 rated System. Richard Fahey is another trainer to fear having won it a couple of times and he is expected to field the favourite Vintage Clarets. Third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Ardad colt is rated 103 but carries a three pounds penalty. Clive Cox has never won the valuable event, but he sent out Well Acquainted to finish runner-up in 2012 and Klopp of The Kop was third in 2019. The Lambourn trainer looks to have a prime contender this year in the twice raced WINGS OF WAR. A colt by Dark Angel who cost £140,000 as a yearling, his dam was placed three times at Listed level for Kevin Ryan. Entered in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes and Group 1 Middle Park Stakes, he was beaten three parts of a length on his debut at Leicester (5f) in June. The winner, third (rated 101) and fourth (rated 91) have won since. He had no trouble going one better at Nottingham next time over six furlongs. Making all, the short priced favourite won readily by two and a half lengths beating a 78 rated runner-up. Both races were on fast ground and he looks a smart sprinter in the making. The Lonsdale Cup on Friday promises to be an intriguing affair with Stradivarius bidding to win the prize for a third time and Trueshan hoping to back up his emphatic win in last month’s Goodwood Cup. The underfoot conditions are expected to be in the former’s favour.

Good or fast ground will also be an advantage to SPANISH MISSION. A three times winner for David Simcock, including the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy, he joined his current yard last summer (3 from 7 for Andrew Balding and now rated 117). Following victory in a Listed event at Chester, the son of Noble Mission captured the Group 2 Doncaster Cup (2m 2f). Fifth in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in late March, he ran on strongly to win the Group 2 Yorkshire Cup (1m 6f) by two and three quarters of a length. Five and a half lengths third in the Ascot Gold Cup behind Subjectivist, the five year old was taken out of the Goodwood Cup on account of soft ground. Unbeaten on the Knavesmire, he relishes good or faster surfaces and gets on well with William Buick (1713). His record at Group 2 level is 1751. The Kingsclere team won this with Montaly in 2017 who was rated 105. This horse is much classier. Indeed, Balding has only had four runners in the race and, along with that winner, two more were placed.