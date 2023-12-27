Marine Nationale odds-on for Arkle after winning at Leopardstown.

However after looking over his shoulder after the last, Michael O'Sullivan allowed the leader to saunter eight-and-a-half lengths clear of his rival.

Clever when he needed to be, he had beaten off Feu Du Bresil who tried to keep him company up front by the time they turned for home with only Firm Footings (8/1) emerging as anything resembling a threat.

Winner of the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham in March, Barry Connell’s charge was sent off at 1/2 for the Paddy Power From The Horses Mouth Podcast Beginners Chase and never gave his supporters a moment of concern.

Betfair and Paddy Power go 4/5 from 7/4 for the March feature with Sky Bet 10/11 from 6/4. His main pre-Christmas market rival Facile Vega met with a surprise defeat on Boxing Day.

“I didn’t enjoy watching it at all. Last year we were coming in under the radar and this year we are favourite for the Arkle and expected to win,” said Connell.

“It’s a horse race and anything can go wrong, but the way he jumped today he’s vindicated what we have seen from his schooling – he’s an absolute natural. He’s only three-quarters fit today and Michael said he gave a little bit of a blow. He was a little gassy early on, but you couldn’t ask for any more than that.

“The ground is described as soft, but there is a bottom to it. He goes on every ground, but probably wouldn’t like heavy ground. He’s just class with a super engine.”

Dublin Racing Festival next for winner

Marine Nationale looks set to return to Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival before returning to Cheltenham in March.

Connell added: “He’ll come back here for the Irish Arkle, then the Arkle and hopefully on to Punchestown. The script writes itself this year. He’s the horse of a lifetime and I’m just blessed that he came into our yard. They are one in 10,000 these horses. He’s taken a bit longer this year to get fit than last year as he had a proper break for 10 weeks, but he’s a tall, athletic horse and comes to hand quick enough.

“If you look at the list of Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winners, there are plenty that just didn’t train on and that was an added pressure.

“He had a little wind operation before he went out at the end of last season and we put a tongue strap on him today. We just thought it might improve him a bit.”