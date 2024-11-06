Marine Nationale ‘in great order’ for Naas comeback

The Barry Connell-trained seven-year-old was a perfect three from three over hurdles, winning a maiden at Punchestown before going on to land his first Grade One in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse.

He followed that up in impressive style at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival when striking in the Supreme and his switch to fences was initially a successful one last December, with a smart victory in a beginners chase at Leopardstown.

However, Marine Nationale trailed home fifth of six in the Irish Arkle when last seen in February and Connell has given him time to recover from a minor injury.

Sunday’s contest is seen as the perfect opportunity to bring the son of French Navy back and Connell said: “We picked this race out six months ago and it is the obvious place to start.

“He gets all of the allowances and he is in great order and we are looking forward to it.

“He had a very minor suspensory injury, we just gave him the full time and he’s had a summer’s grass now as well.

“We couldn’t be happier with how the preparation is going for him and he handles good ground, which it looks like it will be in Naas this weekend.”

In what is set to be a hot renewal, Marine Nationale could come up against Henry De Bromhead’s 2021 Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios and the Willie Mullins-trained Hercule Du Seuil, who was far from disgraced in Grade One novice events at Aintree and the Punchestown Festival last term.

Galway Plate third Zanahiyr could feature for Gordon Elliott, with John Ryan doubly represented by Gaelic Arc and Lucid Dreams. Peter Croke’s Miss Gherkin completes the entries.