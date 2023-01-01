Sent off at 11/2 on her first run for eight months, she picked up strongly after jumping the last to win a strong renewal of the Grade Two contest despite being burdened with a 6lb penalty.

Successful at the spring festivals at Cheltenham and Punchestown, Marie's Rock is hitting the heights that connections dreamed of before injury curtailed her novice season and they will now have more big targets in their sights.

Always a strong traveller, she was hard on the bit for most of the two and a half miles whereas, one by one, push came to shove on her rivals as the front-running Dashel Drasher kept pouring it on.

A slight miss-step at the last was a sign that Dashel Drasher's petrol gauge was beginning to empty and Marie's Rock swept past when Nico de Boinville pushed the button, going on to win by six lengths.

Dashel Drasher denied Nicky Henderson a one-two, holding onto the runner-up's berth by a head from First Street.

Sky Bet and Betfair cut Marie's Rock to 4/1 for the Mares' Hurdle back at Cheltenham in March while the latter firm left her unchanged at 16/1 for the Stayers' Hurdle.