Marie's Rock ran out a clearcut winner of the careers@dornangroup.com Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on her seasonal reappearance.
Sent off at 11/2 on her first run for eight months, she picked up strongly after jumping the last to win a strong renewal of the Grade Two contest despite being burdened with a 6lb penalty.
Successful at the spring festivals at Cheltenham and Punchestown, Marie's Rock is hitting the heights that connections dreamed of before injury curtailed her novice season and they will now have more big targets in their sights.
Always a strong traveller, she was hard on the bit for most of the two and a half miles whereas, one by one, push came to shove on her rivals as the front-running Dashel Drasher kept pouring it on.
A slight miss-step at the last was a sign that Dashel Drasher's petrol gauge was beginning to empty and Marie's Rock swept past when Nico de Boinville pushed the button, going on to win by six lengths.
Dashel Drasher denied Nicky Henderson a one-two, holding onto the runner-up's berth by a head from First Street.
Sky Bet and Betfair cut Marie's Rock to 4/1 for the Mares' Hurdle back at Cheltenham in March while the latter firm left her unchanged at 16/1 for the Stayers' Hurdle.
"I was a bit worried about the ground," de Boinville told Racing TV.
"But there's no one better than the boss. That was an absolutely cracking performance to get her ready first time up.
"I thought it was an open race on paper but she's seen it out and loves this hill. I was just amazed at how she went through that horrible stuff down the inside but she's a proper Grade One mare."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.