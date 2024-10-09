Marie’s Rock takes rare Flat opportunity at Bath on Thursday

Nicky Henderson’s nine-year-old mare is a nine-time winner under National Hunt rules and a dual Grade One scorer over obstacles, flying the flag for owners Middleham Park Racing’s band of jumps performers.

However, she has only run once on the Flat in her many years in training at Seven Barrows, performing respectably in York’s Bronte Cup back in May.

That Knavesmire appearance was due to set up a tilt at Royal Ascot among many other big summer targets connections had their eyes on. But with the ground ultimately proving too fast during the height of the summer season, Marie’s Rock has had to bide her time.

As is the way of these things, conditions are perhaps now unsuitably testing for the well-known daughter of Milan, but Henderson is keen for Marie’s Rock to take her chance in this Listed event, with Jim Crowley riding, before returning to a more familiar path.